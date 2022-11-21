Russia launched 400 strikes on Sunday, Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says

Ukrainian soldiers walk in front of a destroyed building at the International Airport of Kherson on November 20th, 2022. Photograph: BULENT KILIC/AFP via Getty Images

Russian forces launched almost 400 strikes on Sunday in Ukraine’s east, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a Sunday night address.

“Although there are fewer attacks today due to the deterioration of the weather, the number of Russian shelling occasions remains, unfortunately, extremely high,” he said.

“As of now, there have been almost 400 shelling occasions in the east since the beginning of the day.”

Russia has moved troops to reinforce positions in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions after withdrawing from the southern city of Kherson.

Referring to Ukrainian positions in the south, Mr Zelenskiy said Kyiv’s forces “are holding the line, consistently and very calculatedly destroying the potential of the occupiers.”

Russia’s surge in missile strikes in Ukraine is partly designed to exhaust Kyiv’s supplies of air defences and achieve dominance of the skies, a senior Pentagon official said on Saturday.

Elsewhere, the UN nuclear watchdog will conduct an assessment of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Monday after the site was shelled more than a dozen times over the weekend.

The agency said the plant was hit with “more than a dozen blasts within 40 minutes”, although radiation levels at the site remained normal and there were no reports of casualties.

The plant’s external power supplies, which have been knocked out several times during the conflict, were also not affected.

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts, site management reported damage in several places, including a radioactive waste and storage building, cooling pond sprinkler systems and an electrical cable to one of the reactors.

IAEA head Rafael Grossi said: “Even though there was no direct impact on key nuclear safety and security systems at the plant, the shelling came dangerously close to them. We are talking metres, not kilometres. Whoever is shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, is taking huge risks and gambling with many people’s lives.”

The forces behind the shelling were “playing with fire”, Mr Grossi said, adding “it must stop immediately”.

Germany has offered Poland the Patriot missile defence system to help it to secure its airspace after a stray missile crashed in the country last week, the defence minister, Christine Lambrecht, said. – Guardian