Arsenal defender among six injured in Milan supermarket stabbing

Reports in Italy say the incident occurred at a Carrefour supermarket in Assago, near Milan. Map Datawrapper/Glen Murphy

Six people have been injured following a stabbing incident in a Milan supermarket, including Arsenal defender Pablo Marí.

One of those injured is believed to have died. Three are reported to be in a serious condition and Mr Marí is not among them, although he was taken to a hospital in Milan.

Reports in Italy say the incident occurred at a Carrefour supermarket in Assago, near Milan, after a 46-year-old man stole a knife and began attacking customers. He was arrested by police and taken into custody.

Speaking after Arsenal’s 2-0 Europa League defeat against PSV Eindhoven, team manager Mikel Arteta said the club had been in contact with Mr Marí’s family.

READ MORE

Pablo Mari of AC Monza in action during his side's Serie A fixture against Torino FC at Stadio Brianteo on August 13th, 2022 in Monza, Italy. Photograph: Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

“I know Edu [the technical director] has been in touch with his relatives,” he said. “He’s in hospital but seems to be okay. We’re having a briefing now, we’ll be in touch and hopefully he will be okay

An Arsenal statement subsequently read: “We have been in contact with Pablo’s agent who has told us he’s in hospital and is not seriously hurt. Our thoughts are with Pablo and the other victims of this dreadful incident.”

Mr Marí is on a season-long loan at Monza, who are 15th in Italy’s top flight league, Serie A. — Guardian