Russia-Ukraine war: Kherson evacuees set to begin arriving in Russia

Evacuees from Ukraine’s southern Kherson region are expected to begin arriving in Russia on Friday after a Moscow-installed official suggested residents should leave for safety in a sign of Russia’s weakening hold on territory it claims to have annexed.

Ukraine’s armed forces have liberated more than 600 settlements from the Russian occupation in the past month, including 75 in the highly strategic Kherson region, Ukraine’s Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporary Occupied Territories said late on Thursday.

Some 502 settlements have been liberated in the northeast Kharkiv region where Ukrainian forces last month advanced deep into Russian lines, the ministry said late on Thursday.

There was no immediate confirmation from Ukraine’s military or President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office.

“We suggested that all residents of the Kherson region, if they wish, to protect themselves from the consequences of missile strikes ... go to other regions,” Russian-installed Kherson administration chief Vladimir Saldo said in a video message. People should “leave with their children”.

The offer applied foremost to residents on the west bank of the Dnipro River, he said. That includes the regional capital, the only major Ukrainian city Russia has captured intact since invading in February. The first civilians fleeing from Kherson were due to arrive in Russia’s Rostov region on Friday, Tass news agency reported.

Kherson is one of four partially occupied Ukrainian provinces that Russia claims to have annexed in recent weeks, and arguably the most strategically important. It controls both the only land route to the Crimea peninsula Russia seized in 2014, and the mouth of the Dnipro, the 2,200km-long (1,367-mile-long) river that bisects Ukraine.

Ukraine has accused the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) of inaction in upholding the rights of Ukrainian prisoners of war and urged it to undertake a mission to a camp in the Russian-occupied east of the country, Reuters reports.

In the latest of a series of Ukrainian criticisms of the ICRC, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the Red Cross had yet to visit Olenivka – a notorious camp in eastern Ukraine where dozens of Ukrainian POWs died in an explosion and fire in July. The Red Cross tried to secure access to the camp last month, but said it was denied by Russian authorities, the BBC reports.

“I don’t understand why the Red Cross mission has not yet arrived in Olenivka. We just can’t waste more time. Human lives are at stake,” Andriy Yemak, Mr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff, Tweeted late on Thursday, announcing that the Ukranian government had given the ICRC three days to send a mission to the facility.

Russian president Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, did not discuss ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine at their bilateral meeting on Thursday, the state-run RIA news agency reported, citing the Kremlin.

Instead, Mr Putin courted Mr Erdogan with a plan to pump more Russian gas via Turkey that would turn it into a new supply “hub”, in a bid to preserve Russia’s energy leverage over Europe. — Guardian