Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv region hit by early morning drone strikes

A recently dug grave, prepared for a military funeral, at a cemetery in Bucha, Ukraine. Photograph: Finbarr O’Reilly/The New York Times

The Kyiv region has reportedly been hit by drone strikes early this morning with the office of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy reporting critical infrastructure facilities being struck.

Kyiv regional governor, Oleksiy Kuleba, issued an update via his official Telegram channel just after 6am local time, saying: “We have attacks on one of the communities of the region. Previously — an attack of kamikaze drones. Rescuers are already working.”

The deputy head of Mr Zelenskiy’s office also reported that critical infrastructure facilities were hit by drone strikes in the region.

The southern city of Mykolaiv has also reported being hit by a barrage of missiles overnight.

“A five-storey residential building was hit, the two upper floors were completely destroyed, the rest — under rubble. Rescuers are working on the site,” mayor Oleksandr Senkevich said in a Telegram post just before 4am local time, adding the southern city was “massively shelled”.

Russian president Vladimir Putin is set to meet his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a regional summit in Kazakhstan later today.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said the Turkish president may propose ideas for peace, claiming “a very interesting and, I hope, useful discussion awaits us” while speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

The United Nations general assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly voted to condemn Russia’s annexation of parts of Ukraine as 35 nations abstained including China, India, South Africa and Pakistan.

The resolution “condemns the organisation by the Russian Federation of so-called referendums within the internationally recognised borders of Ukraine” and “the attempted illegal annexation” announced last month of four regions by Mr Putin.

Only four countries joined Russia in voting against the resolution — Syria, Nicaragua, North Korea and Belarus.

US president Joe Biden said the vote sent a “clear message” to Moscow. “The stakes of this conflict are clear to all, and the world has sent a clear message in response — Russia cannot erase a sovereign state from the map,” he said.

Mr Zelenskiy said he was “grateful to 143 states that supported the historic UNGA [United Nations general assembly] resolution”, tweeting: “The world had its say — [Russia’s] attempt at annexation is worthless and will never be recognised by free nations.”

Nato allies delivered new air defence systems in the wake of Russia’s recent missile attacks across the country.

Ukraine’s defence minister, Oleksiy Reznikov, lauded the arrival of the first of four Iris-T defence systems from Germany and an “expedited” delivery of sophisticated National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (Nasams) from the United States.

France has promised radar and air defence systems in the coming weeks while Canada said it would provide artillery rounds and winter clothing and Britain pledged to donate Amraam anti-aircraft missiles capable of shooting down cruise missiles.

Ukraine’s army boasted of territorial gains near the strategically vital southern city of Kherson on Wednesday. Five settlements in the Beryslav district in the northeast of the Kherson region — Novovasylivka, Novogrygorivka, Nova Kamyanka, Tryfonivka, Chervone — were said to have been taken from Russian forces over the day.

Elsewhere, external power has been restored to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, according to the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency. Rafael Grossi had warned earlier that the loss of off-site power at the facility, Europe’s largest, was “deeply worrying”. — Guardian