Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine liberates more settlements in Kherson

A Ukrainian postal worker dispenses pensions to locals in the recently recaptured city of Lyman in the Donetsk region. Photograph: EPA

Ukraine’s forces are pushing their advance in the east and south, forcing Russian troops to retreat under pressure on both fronts.

In the Kherson region, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine’s military has made major advances against Russian forces, taking back dozens of towns in regions in the south and east that Russia has declared annexed.

He said Ukraine had recaptured the villages of Novovoskresenske, Novohryhorivka and Petropavlivka during a Wednesday evening address.

Ukraine has extended its area of control in the Kherson region by six to 12 miles, according to its military’s southern command.

Military experts say Russia is at its weakest point, partly because of its decision not to mobilise earlier and partly because of massive losses of troops and equipment.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has appeared to admit severe losses in Ukraine, conceding the severity of the Kremlin’s recent military reversals and insisting Russia would “stabilise” the situation in four Ukrainian regions — Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia — it illegally claimed as its own territory last week.

“We are working on the assumption that the situation in the new territories will stabilise,” Mr Putin told Russian teachers during a televised video call on Wednesday.

The UN nuclear agency chief will shortly arrive in Kyiv to discuss creating a security zone around Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, after Mr Putin ordered his government to take it over.

“On our way to Kyiv for important meetings,” International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi wrote on Twitter, saying the need for a protection zone around the site was “more urgent than ever”.

Mr Grossi is also expected to visit Moscow in the coming days to discuss the situation at the plant.

The IAEA said it had learned of plans to restart one reactor at the plant, where all six reactors have been shut down for weeks.

The extent of Russia’s retreat remains unclear. Moscow’s forces have left behind smashed towns once under occupation and, in places, mass burial sites and evidence of torture chambers.

In Lyman, which was retaken by Ukrainian forces on Sunday, more than 50 graves have been found, some marked with names, others with numbers, the Kyiv-based outlet Hromadske reported on Wednesday.

The UN has warned Russia’s claimed annexation of Ukraine territory will only exacerbate human rights violations.

There are unconfirmed reports that shelling in Ukraine’s southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia has damaged or destroyed several residential buildings overnight leaving some residents trapped under rubble. — Guardian