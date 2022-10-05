Russia-Ukraine war: ‘dozens’ of towns liberated in east and south, says Zelenskiy

Ukrainian troops move through the recently recaptured village of Yatskivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine on October 4th, 2022. Photograph: Ivor Prickett/The New York Times

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, announced on Tuesday that “dozens” of towns in Ukraine have been liberated from Russian occupation.

Ukrainian forces captured the town of Dudchany on the west bank of the Dnipro River in their major advance in Kherson region, according to the Russian-installed head of the administration of occupied areas in the province.

In the east, Ukrainian forces were advancing after capturing Lyman, the main Russian bastion in the north of Donetsk province.

The pro-Russian leader in Donetsk said forces were forming a new defensive line around the town of Kreminna.

Russia is at risk of losing control of the strategic towns critical to retaining the city of Kherson and eventually Crimea, western officials said, but they warned the fighting along the Dnieper river “will not be an easy rush into constrained territory”.

The upper house of Russia’s parliament voted on Tuesday to approve the incorporation of four occupied Ukrainian regions into Russia, as Moscow sets about formally annexing territory it seized from Kyiv since staging its latest invasion of Ukraine in February.

In a session on Tuesday, the Federation Council unanimously ratified legislation to annex the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine, after a similar vote in the state Duma, Russia’s lower house. No lawmakers in the lower house voted against the bill either.

Russia, however, no longer has full control of any of the four provinces it claims to have annexed, after Ukrainian troops reportedly advanced dozens of kilometres in Kherson province.

The Russian military has acknowledged that Kyiv’s forces had broken through in the Kherson region. It said the Ukrainian army and its “superior tank units” had managed to “penetrate the depths of our defence” around the villages of Zoltaya Balka and Alexsandrovka.

Mr Zelenskiy has signed a decree declaring the prospect of any Ukrainian talks with Vladimir Putin “impossible”. The decree formalised comments made by Mr Zelenskiy on Friday after the Russian president proclaimed the four occupied regions of Ukraine were to become part of Russia.

Elsewhere, Ukraine may restart the Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe’s largest nuclear plant, to ensure its safety, the president of the company that operates the plant told the Associated Press today.

The potential restart comes weeks after there were escalating fears of a radiation disaster at the Russian-occupied facility. — Guardian