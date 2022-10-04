Zelenskiy signs decree declaring talks with Putin ‘impossible’

The destroyed bridge across the river Oskil in the newly liberated city of Kupiansk, east of Kharkiv, in Ukraine. Photograph: EPA

Ukrainian forces have broken through Russian defences in the south of the country while expanding their rapid offensive in the east to win back more territory in areas annexed by Russia, Reuters reports.

Making their biggest breakthrough in the south since the war began, Ukrainian forces recaptured several villages in an advance along the strategic Dnipro River on Monday,

The advances came as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a decree formally declaring the prospect of any Ukrainian talks with Russian president Vladimir Putin “impossible”.

The decree formalised comments made by Mr Zelenskiy on Friday after the Russian president proclaimed the four occupied regions of Ukraine annexed.

READ MORE

“He [Putin] does not know what dignity and honesty are. Therefore, we are ready for a dialogue with Russia, but with another president of Russia,” Mr Zelenskiy said on Friday.

Clause one of the decree, which was prepared by the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine on September 30th, reads “[Ukraine decided] to state the impossibility of conducting negotiations with the president of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.”

Ukrainian officials and a Russian-installed leader in the area said Ukrainian forces in the south reportedly destroyed 31 Russian tanks and one multiple rocket launcher. Reuters said it could not not immediately verify the battlefield accounts.

On Monday, the Russian military acknowledged that Kyiv’s forces had broken through in the Kherson region. It said the Ukrainian army and its “superior tank units” had managed to “penetrate the depths of our defence” around the villages of Zoltaya Balka and Alexsandrovka.

Ministry of defence spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said Russian troops had occupied what he called a “pre-prepared defensive line”.

The southern breakthrough mirrors recent Ukrainian advances in the east even as Russia has tried to raise the stakes by annexing land, ordering mobilisation, and threatening nuclear retaliation.

Ukraine has made significant advances in two of the four Russian-occupied regions Moscow last week annexed after what it called referendums — votes that were denounced by Kyiv and western governments as illegal and coercive.

The upper house of Russia’s parliament voted on Tuesday to approve the incorporation of four Ukrainian regions into Russia, as Moscow sets about formally annexing territory it sized from Kyiv during its seven-month conflict.

In a session on Tuesday, the Federation Council unanimously ratified legislation to annex the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine, following a similar vote in the State Duma, Russia’s lower house, yesterday.

The documents now pass back to the Kremlin for Mr Putin’s final signature to formally annex the four regions, representing around 18 per cent of Ukraine’s internationally-recognised territory.

On Monday the Kremlin also said that it was still determining which areas of occupied Ukraine it has “annexed”, suggesting Russia does not know where its self-declared international borders are.

The surprising admission came in a phone call with journalists, during which Dmitry Peskov was peppered with requests to clarify to which Ukrainian territory Mr Putin had laid claim at a pomp-filled Kremlin ceremony last week.

Elsewhere, Elon Musk has become embroiled in an online row with Mr Zelenskiy after Mr Musk asked Twitter users to weigh in on his ideas to end Russia’s war.

In a tweet, Mr Musk suggested UN-supervised elections in four occupied regions that Moscow has falsely annexed. Mr Zelenskiy responded with his own poll. “Which @elonmusk do you like more?,” he wrote, offering two responses: one who supports Ukraine, or supports Russia. — Guardian