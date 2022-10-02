Russian deputy prime minister says restoration of Nord Stream pipelines is possible - reports

Pipe systems and shut-off devices at the gas-receiving station of Nord Stream 2 in Lubmin, Germany. Photograph: Stefan Sauer/dpa via AP

Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday that it was technically possible to restore the ruptured offshore infrastructure of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, TASS news agency reported.

A total of four leaks were discovered last week on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea near Denmark and Sweden, with a significant fall in gas pressure leading to the detection of the ruptures.

"There have never been such incidents. Of course, there are technical possibilities to restore the infrastructure, it takes time and appropriate funds. I am sure that appropriate possibilities will be found," Novak said.

[ Give Me a Crash Course in... the Nord Stream leaks ]

Denmark's Energy Agency said on Sunday it had been informed by Nord Stream AG that stable pressure had been achieved in Nord Stream 1, once the largest single supply route for Russian gas to Europe, indicating the outflow from the last leaks had halted.

READ MORE

Nord Stream AG said on Saturday that gas was no longer flowing out of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which had held some gas despite never becoming operational.

The EU has stated it believes the damage was caused by sabotage, but they and other Western governments have avoided pointing a finger directly. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the United States and its allies were responsible, an accusation the White House has dismissed.

Novak said, according to TASS, that the United States, Ukraine and Poland had opposed the Nord Stream pipelines. He added that those who voiced their opposition had an interest in stopping the pipes operating

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline was already shut, but cannot now be easily reopened. The new Nord Stream 2 pipeline had yet to enter commercial operations after it was built in September 2021. – Reuters