EU members agree to redirect windfall profits of energy companies to households and businesses

Italy's ecological transition minister Roberto Cingolani (L) speaks with Spain's energy minister Teresa Ribera (2nd R) at the opening of an European Union energy ministers meeting at the EU headquarters in Brussels. Photograph: John Thys/Getty Images

EU member states reached an agreement on Friday to jointly act to redirect high profits in the energy sector towards vulnerable households and businesses in a bid to curb the energy cost crisis.

The Brussels meeting of the 27 energy ministers gave political sign off on the plan, which involves siphoning off the revenues earned above a certain level of renewable and nuclear energy companies and imposing a levy on fossil fuel companies.

“An extraordinary meeting of the EU energy council has agreed measures which will allow us redirect some of the windfall gains in the gas and electricity market to Irish households and businesses,” Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan announced.

The plan involves mandatory cuts to electricity use at peak times to reduce demand, a cap on revenues from so-called inframarginal electricity producers and a “solidarity contribution” from fossil fuel producers.

Following this political agreement, EU officials will draw up a joint legal text which is expected to be formally approved as an emergency intervention next week.

Under the plan, national governments such as Ireland would siphon off the revenues of energy companies that are located within their taxation jurisdiction.

The meeting continued as ministers sought to reach agreement on other ways to intervene to bring down energy costs, which are driving steep inflation and high utility bills.

In recent days, a group of 15 member states, including France, Italy and Poland, have piled pressure on the European Commission to draw up a plan for how to cap gas prices at source.

But officials are concerned that such a measure could be difficult to implement and have unintended consequences, and not all member states are behind the idea.

"On the price cap, there is nothing near a consensus," a diplomat from one EU country said.

Europe should cap gas prices at a level that is "high and flexible enough to allow Europe to attract the required resources", Belgium, Greece, Poland and Italy said in a note explaining their proposal, seen by Reuters late on Thursday.

Opponents of the cap include Germany and the Netherlands, who say capping gas prices could leave countries struggling to attract supplies, if they cannot compete with buyers in price-competitive global markets for gas cargoes this winter.

A diplomat from one EU country said the idea had "significant weaknesses and risks to security of supply" as Europe heads into a winter with scarce energy to spare, after Russia has slashed gas flows to Europe in retaliation for Western sanctions against Moscow for invading Ukraine.

The European Commission has also raised doubts, and suggested the EU instead move ahead with more limited versions of a price cap.

A wholesale gas price cap would require "significant financial resources" and could work only if a new entity was launched to allocate and ship scarce fuel supplies between states, the Commission said in a paper published on Thursday.

Rather, EU countries should consider capping the price of Russian gas, or launching an EU price cap specifically on gas used for power generation, it said.

The Commission suggested a Russian gas price cap earlier this month, but shelved the idea after resistance from central and eastern European countries worried Moscow would retaliate by cutting off the remaining gas it still sends to them.

Belgian energy minister Tinne Van der Straeten said countries in favour of price caps would step up their efforts to find a proposal more EU countries could support.

"We will take further steps with Germany, with Austria, with all those countries that today still have reservations," she said on Thursday.

She added only up to €2 billion would be needed to finance emergency gas purchases should prices break the EU’s cap as most European imports fall under long-term contracts and/or arrive by pipelines with no easy alternative buyers.

That, she said, fades compared to sums being spent by EU countries individually now on helping their consumers weather runaway prices.

Berlin on Thursday set out a €200 billion “defensive shield”, including a gas price brake and a cut in sales tax for the fuel, to protect companies and households in Germany from the impact of soaring energy prices. – Additional reporting by Reuters