Russia-Ukraine war: UN to publish Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant report

Firefighters douse the rubble of a restaurant complex destroyed by a missile strike in the second largest Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on September 4th, 2022. Photograph: SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images

An expert mission from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is set to release its findings from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in a detailed report later on Tuesday.

Four of the six UN mission members at the plant have left the site and the remaining two IAEA experts will stay on a permanent basis, the UN nuclear watchdog said.

A statement released on Monday read “Director General Grossi will on Tuesday issue a report about the nuclear safety, security and safeguards situation in Ukraine — including the findings from the mission to the ZNPP — and later the same day brief the United Nations Security Council about the mission to the plant.”

Zaporizhzhia city administrative head, Oleksandr Starukh, said via his Telegram channel on Monday: “Today, the IAEA mission left the Zaporizhzhya NPP, so we are currently waiting not only for a report on the current situation, but for clear decisions.

“The nuclear power plant and the area around it must be demilitarised as soon as possible.”

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, reiterated the conclusions of the mission should be presented on Tuesday, adding: “I hope they will be objective.”

The backup power line at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia power plant in Ukraine has been disconnected to extinguish a fire, officials said on Monday.

“Due to a fire caused by shelling, the [backup] line was disconnected, that is the last line linking the ZNPP/ZTPP hub to the power system of Ukraine,” Ukrainian operator Energoatom said.

As a result, the plant’s sixth and last functioning reactor was disconnected from the grid.

However the UN nuclear watchdog said the line itself was not damaged. “The ZNPP continues to receive the electricity it needs for safety from its sole operating reactor,” it said.

The back-up line “will be reconnected once the fire has been extinguished”, it added.

Elsewhere, US president Joe Biden has said Russia should not be designated a state sponsor of terrorism, a label Ukraine has pushed for amid Russia’s ongoing invasion, while Moscow has warned it would rupture US-Russian ties.

Ukraine’s southern offensive has prompted Kherson separatists to “pause” a planned referendum on whether to become part of Russia.

Russian state news agency Tass reported that the head of Kherson’s Russian-appointed authorities, Kirill Stremousov, said plans for a referendum on joining Russia had been “paused” because of the security situation.

Ukraine has repelled Russian offensives in the east as well as hindering Russian positions near Kramatorsk, a key town in eastern Donetsk region, its armed forces claimed.

In a situational update, it also claimed that Ukrainian troops had successes in disrupting Russian crossings near Kherson and in using long-range artillery in Kharkiv.

In a rare acknowledgment of the Ukrainian counter-offensive, Russia said it pushed back assaults in Kherson. — Guardian