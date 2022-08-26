Finland and Sweden hold talks with Turkey to push Nato bid

The leaders of Turkey, Sweden and Finland sign an agreement on Nato accession in June. Photograph: Bernat Armangue/AP

Finland will host talks with Sweden and Turkey, the first three-way meeting on the Nordic countries’ Nato membership bids since Ankara demanded dozens of extraditions from Stockholm in exchange for support.

The talks on Friday involving officials from the three countries will take place after a marked shift in tone from Sweden, which has begun deportations of two people wanted by Turkey and whose prime minister criticised a potential coalition partner for supporting Kurdish militants.

One Kurdish man due to be deported from Sweden to Turkey, Znar Bozkurt, who is not thought to be on a list drawn up by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is on hunger strike in protest. His situation has sparked protests in the Scandinavian country, which has a sizeable Kurdish population.

Nato has welcomed Finland and Sweden’s applications to join the transatlantic alliance, and to abandon decades of neutrality in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as a move to strengthen its defences and protect the rest of Europe.

All 30 Nato members need to ratify the applications, but Turkey has threatened to withhold approval unless Stockholm agrees to extradite 73 people. Twenty-three of Nato’s 30 members have already ratified Sweden and Finland’s membership.

Alliance officials cautioned against hoping for any breakthroughs from Friday’s talks, but said the meeting signalled positive momentum behind the countries’ ratification bids and that all three capitals were committed to constructive dialogue.

Magdalena Andersson, Sweden’s centre-left prime minister who is in an election campaign, said on Tuesday that she did not want the ex-Communist Left party in a coalition after the vote on September 11th because some of its politicians were photographed waving the flag of the Kurdistan Workers’ party (PKK), a banned organisation in the EU.

Nato brokered a deal in June to end Turkey’s veto but Mr Erdogan suggested that Ankara would withhold ratification unless Sweden extradited 73 people, a figure that did not appear in the agreement.

Instead, the deal merely said Stockholm and Helsinki would address Turkey’s “pending deportation or extradition requests of terror suspects expeditiously and thoroughly”. Nato officials will not be present at Friday’s talks.

“The big question is whether Turkey will take a literal approach to these demands that they put in writing ... or if they’re going to focus on the general shift in approach that has taken place on the Swedish side,” said Svante Cornell, director of the Stockholm-based Institute for Security and Development Policy.

Sweden’s courts have recently approved the extradition of two people wanted in Turkey in recent weeks, including Mr Bozkurt and a man convicted of credit card fraud.

Abdullah Deveci, Mr Bozkurt’s lawyer, said his client had started a hunger strike after being accused of being a terrorist. He added that Mr Bozkurt was merely a Kurdish activist.

“It is not only Kurdish opposition activists who are sacrificed [for Turkey], even Swedish democracy, freedom of expression and the principles of the rule of law are sacrificed.”

Turkey’s justice minister, Bekir Bozdağ, responded angrily. “If they think that by extraditing ordinary criminals to Türkiye they will make us believe that they have fulfilled their promises, they are wrong,” he said last week.

Senior Finnish officials have reacted cautiously to the meeting. “Finland will stick to what has been agreed together with Sweden and Türkiye. Time will tell when Türkiye is ready to move forward with its own ratification,” President Sauli Niinistö told Finnish ambassadors in Helsinki. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022