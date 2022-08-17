Outrage as Scholz leaves Abbas ‘Holocaust’ claim unchallenged

Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas and German chancellor Olaf Scholz shake hands at the end of their joint news conference in Berlin on Tuesday. Photograph: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas has triggered a storm of outrage for accusing Israel of carrying out “50 Holocausts” on his people in the last half century.

Mr Abbas made the remarks at the end of a press conference in Berlin alongside German chancellor Olaf Scholz, who left the remarks unchallenged. Hours later, as fury built in Israel, Mr Scholz issued a statement condemning the claim.

At their joint press briefing Mr Abbas was asked by a journalist if he would apologise to the relatives of the 11 Israeli Olympic team members taken hostage and murdered in Munich by Palestinian terrorists 50 years ago next month. At the time, the “Black September” group behind the attack was linked to Mr Abbas’s Fatah party.

“Since 1947 to the present day Israel has committed 50 massacres in 50 Palestinian villages ... 50 massacres, 50 holocausts,” said Mr Abbas, pronouncing the final word in English. “And until today every day our people are killed by the Israel army.”

Listening to a translation via a headset, Mr Scholz looked surprised at the remark but did not speak as Mr Abbas added: “If we want to continue to dig in the past, please do.”

The German press spokesman wrapped up the press conference quickly, the two men shook hands and walked away.

[ Israeli athletes’ families reject German compensation offer ]

A hail of criticism followed from Israel but also in Germany, led by the online edition of the Bild tabloid: “Not a word of dissent in the face of the worst Holocaust relativisation that a head of government has ever uttered in the chancellery.”

Later, in a statement, the German government press office said that “before the chancellor could contradict this outrageous sentence, the government spokesman had already brought the press conference to an end, as usual, after the last question/answer section”.

The statement added that Mr Scholz was “outraged” by the remark. In the statement, Mr Scholz said: “Above all for us any relativising of the Holocaust is unbearable and unacceptable”.

As well as causing outrage in Israel, the remarks have added an extra burden to the already problematic 50th anniversary ceremony for the Munich massacre on September 5th.

Relatives of the dead Israeli Olympic team members are to boycott the event in protest at years of dispute with Germany over access to files and the level of compensation payments.

They have lobbied Israel’s president Isaac Herzog to stay away from the Munich ceremony, to be attended by his German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Mr Herzog has yet to decide whether to attend the event.

The Abbas remarks prompted a torrent of criticism from German officials. Steffen Seibert, Angela Merkel’s spokesman and now ambassador to Israel, wrote on Twitter: “Germany will never tolerate any effort to deny the singularity of the crime of the Holocaust.”

Opposition leader Friedrich Merz, chairman of the opposition Christian Democratic Union, criticised Mr Scholz for not challenging Mr Abbas immediately. The chancellor “should have contradicted him, clearly and distinctly, and asked him to leave the building”.

Earlier in the press conference Mr Scholz criticised his guest for calling Israeli politics an “apartheid system”, a nod to the South African doctrine until 1994 of separating ethnic population groups that is viewed as a crime against humanity.

Responding to those remarks, Mr Scholz said: “I expressly want to say here at this point that I do not make my own the word apartheid and that I do not consider this to be correct to describe the situation.”

Israeli prime miinister Yair Lapid rejected the Holocaust claim via Twitter.

“Mahmoud Abbas accusing Israel of having committed ‘50 Holocausts’ while standing on German soil is not only a moral disgrace, but a monstrous lie,” said Mr Lapid, son of a Holocaust survivor. “Six million Jews were murdered in the Holocaust, including one and a half million Jewish children. History will never forgive him.”

The remarks prompted lively – and heated – discussion across all German news websites with a comment function.

Most commenters took one side or the other, condemning the Holocaust comparison or recalling the plight of the Palestinian people – and the origins of their misery.

“The Holocaust comparison is inappropriate and not correct,” wrote one user on Zeit Online. “But all those who are now roaring so loudly should not forget that the, for their crime of the century, Germans were rewarded with the postwar economic miracle and the Palestinians, as refugees or displaced people, have had to live under military rule.”