At least eight Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea airbase attack, satellite images show

This satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows destroyed Russian aircraft at Saki Air Base after an explosion on August 9th, 2022, in the Crimean Peninsula. Photograph: Planet Labs PBC via AP

At least eight Russian warplanes appear to have been damaged or destroyed in the recent attack on Saky airbase in Crimea, according to newly released satellite images.

On Wednesday Kyiv said that nine Russian aircraft were destroyed on the ground following Tuesday’s dramatic explosions at the Saky airbase, which Russia said killed one, wounded 14 and damaged dozens of nearby houses.

Kyiv has so far officially denied responsibility for the attack, with an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy suggesting partisans might have been involved.

Russia has also sought to downplay the attack, denying that any aircraft were damaged in the blasts and conceding only that “several aviation munitions detonated” in a storage area at the facility.

However, satellite photos appear to show multiple fighter planes at the military base in Novofedorivka blown up with new evidence suggesting the possibility of a targeted attack.

The images, from the US-based Planet Labs, show large areas of scorched earth and damage to the runway alongside the charred remnants of military aircraft.

Images taken by the private satellite operator at around 8am on August 9th — approximately four hours before the attack — and about 4.40pm on August 10th, show at least eight aircraft parked outside were damaged or destroyed.

The before-and-after images are the first independent confirmation of damage to the base, prompting questions about how a location more than 160km (100 miles) from the frontline could have been attacked.

Eliot Higgins, founder and director of open source investigative website Bellingcat, said he “can’t think of a time Russia has lost this many air assets in one day in recent memory” in a series of tweets on Thursday.

Mr Higgins also noted: “I can make out three craters, at sites that appear to be used for storage, so it could be they were targeted and everything else was destroyed when whatever was stored there went up.”

“One way to interpret those craters is precise strikes from a long range munition,” he said, adding that the craters appeared the measure “about 20-25m wide ... which would mean a pretty big munition”.

“One thing that does stand out is there’s no impacts visible that look like they could be misses, so either they used very accurate weapons or they got very lucky.”

The Saky airbase is home to Su-30M fighters, Su-24 bombers and the Il-76 transporter, and it is used regularly to launch missile strikes on Ukraine and patrol the Black Sea and surrounding area.

Crimea is internationally recognised as part of Ukraine but was seized by Moscow in 2014. It holds huge strategic and symbolic significance for both sides. The Kremlin’s demand that Ukraine recognise Crimea as part of Russia has been one of its key conditions for ending the fighting, while Ukraine has vowed to drive the Russians from the peninsula and all other occupied territories.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych cryptically said that the blasts were either caused by Ukrainian-made long-range weapons or the work of Ukrainian guerrillas operating in Crimea.

Ukraine’s public coyness about the attack is partly designed to preserve some ambiguity about the means used, sources said, prompting broad speculation as to how Kyiv was able to strike so deep behind Russian lines, in one of the first attacks on Crimean soil since the Russian invasion began in February. — Agencies