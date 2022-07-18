Irishman among five injured in shooting at Marbella beach club

Police said that four of the people injured have been rushed to hospital after suffering gunshot wounds in the early hours of Monday morning during a DJ set at Opium Beach Club Photo: Stock

Five people have been injured after a shooting and stabbing at a beach club in Marbella, Spain - including a 32-year-old Irishman.

Police said that four of the people injured have been rushed to hospital after suffering gunshot wounds in the early hours of Monday morning during a DJ set at Opium Beach Club just outside Marbella town centre in the Costa del Sol.

Police confirmed they had arrested the suspected gunman, a Dutch national, who reportedly suffered stab wounds to his head and chest after firing his weapon in the packed club.

Hospital sources at the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella, where the stab victim and four gunshot victims were taken, confirmed that two of the casualties were “serious.”

The 32-year-old man from Ireland was one of the two people in intensive care after he was shot in the chest, they added.

A spokesman for Spain’s National Police in Malaga said: “Two of the victims, a man who is Irish and a woman, are in intensive care in hospital. “The suspected gunman is still in hospital.”

A spokesman for Spain’s National Police said: “With regards to the shooting incident at Opium in Marbella we can confirm that five people were injured. Four have suffered gunshot wounds, one of whom is in a serious condition. A person who is the suspected gunman has suffered stab wounds to the chest and head. He has been arrested and is under police custody. The police investigation is ongoing.”

The shooting is believed to have occurred during a fight between two groups of nightclub goers in a VIP area of the beach club. It’s understood that this occurred after a man was thrown out moments earlier by bouncers and later returned.

On social media videos, at least one English speaker could be overhead saying: “I heard gunshots” after a stampede to exit the venue as four shots rang out.

South African DJ Black Coffee, whose real name is Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo, was among those due to perform at Opium Beach Club on Sunday night. It was not immediately clear which DJ was in action when the shooting occurred, just after 1am on Monday morning.

A British expat who was in attendance said they were aware of a fight in the VIP area.

“I was with my husband and he just flung himself on top of me because at one point the gunman seemed to be shooting out into the crowd. There was a real mad panic and everyone just rang for the exits. It was all very confusing.”

A neighbour living near the venue told a local paper: “I couldn’t sleep because of the noise of the music and suddenly I heard four shots. I looked over my balcony because I knew straight away it wasn’t the sound of fireworks like other nights. That’s when I saw a lot of people running out of the venue. “Police and ambulances began arriving very quickly. I counted 18 police vehicles and at least three ambulances but I think one had already left with the most seriously injured casualty.”

Police have not yet confirmed all the nationalities of those hurt, although a man heard shouting just before shots rang out appeared to be talking in French.

A source at the Costa del Sol Hospital where the injured are all believed to have been taken added: “None of the casualties brought to the hospital are Spanish.”

Opium is a popular venue just outside Marbella town centre overlooking the sea off the dual-carriageway running from the resort eastwards towards Fuengirola.