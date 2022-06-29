Court finds 20 men guilty over Paris attacks that killed 130 people in 2015

The Bataclan theatre in Paris where 90 people were killed during co-ordinated attacks in November 2015. Photograph: Patrick Kovarik/AFP/Getty Images

A French court on Wednesday handed down guilty verdicts for all 20 men tried for the 2015 killing of 130 people in a coordinated gun-and-bomb rampage by Islamist gunmen in Paris.

The Bataclan music hall, six bars and restaurants and the perimeter of the Stade de France sports stadium were targeted in hours-long attacks across the French capital on the evening of November 13th, 2015.

Responsibility for the attacks, in which hundreds injured, was claimed by Islamic State, which had urged followers to attack France over its involvement in the fight against the militant group in Iraq and Syria.

The chief suspect, Salah Abdeslam, was found guilty of murder and attempted murder in relation with a terrorist enterprise, among other charges.

Abdeslam was sentenced to life imprisonment with no possibility of early release, a sentence only handed out four times in France.

Believed to be the only surviving member of the group that carried out the attacks, the 32-year old Belgium-born Frenchman said at the start of the trial that he was a “soldier” of Islamic State, which has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Thirteen other people, 10 of whom are also in custody, were also in the courtroom during the months-long hearings, accused of crimes ranging from helping provide the attackers with weapons or cars to planning to take part in the attack. Six more were tried in absentia.

The trial, which was held in a specially designed courtroom in Paris’s historic Palais de Justice, lasted nine months, with over 2,000 witnesses and more than 300 lawyers involved.

The hearings allowed victims to testify in detail about their ordeal and their struggles in overcoming it, while families of those killed spoke of how hard it was to move on. Some of the accused apologised or took responsibility for their role in the attacks.

“It has been a long 10 months but I think we can be proud of what we achieved,” said Arthur Denouveaux, a survivor of the Bataclan attack, in which 90 died, and the president of Life for Paris, a victims’ association.

“Victims, myself included, we had very low expectations for the trial,” Mr Denouveaux told Reuters. “The trial overcame anything we would have wished for, because terrorists spoke, terrorists in a way answered to our testimonies, that was so unexpected, that never happens in terrorist trials.”. — Reuters