Bangladesh leader ‘leaves country’ as anti-government protesters converge on capital

Bangladeshi soldiers patrol after the government imposed a new curfew in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on August 5th, 2024. Photograph: EPA

Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina has left the country with her sister as anti-government protesters converged on the capital, according to the country’s leading Bengali-language daily newspaper, Prothom Alo, and an army source.

Protesters stormed her official residence on Monday afternoon, Channel 24 reported.

Ms Hasina (76) has faced pressure to resign for weeks following demonstrations that have turned deadly.

Bangladesh army chief Waker-Uz-Zaman is expected to address the nation.

The demonstrations began with students seeking to end a quota system for government jobs, but clashes with police and pro-government activists escalated into violence that left more than 200 dead last month.

That triggered more protests demanding accountability from the government, which have grown into calls for Ms Hasina to step down.

At least 95 people, including at least 14 police officers, died in clashes in the capital on Sunday, according to Prothom Alo. Hundreds more were injured in the violence.

Authorities shut off mobile internet on Sunday in an attempt to quell the unrest, while the broadband internet stopped working late on Monday morning. This marked the second internet blackout in the country after the protests turned deadly in July.

The military-imposed curfew went into effect on Sunday night and covered Dhaka and other divisional and district headquarters.

The government had earlier imposed a curfew with some exceptions in the capital and elsewhere.

The government also announced a holiday from Monday to Wednesday. Courts were to be closed indefinitely. Mobile internet services were cut off, and Facebook and messaging apps, including WhatsApp, were inaccessible on Monday. – Agencies