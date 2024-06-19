North Korea: Kim pledges ‘unconditional support’ for Russia’s Ukraine war during Putin visit

Kim Jong-un (R) and Vladimir Putin walk past children during a welcoming ceremony at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang. Photograph: GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Cheering crowds and lavish ceremonies greeted Russian president Vladimir Putin in Pyongyang on Wednesday, where he and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signed an agreement upgrading their countries’ ties to a “comprehensive strategic partnership”.

Mr Kim expressed “unconditional support” for “all of Russia’s policies”, including “a full support and firm alliance” for Mr Putin’s war with Ukraine at a summit with the Russian leader who was making his first visit to the North in 24 years.

Mr Putin’s visit, which is likely to reshape decades of Russia-North Korea relations at a time when both face international isolation, is being watched closely by Seoul and Washington, which have expressed concern about those countries’ growing military ties.

The reaction from China, North Korea’s main political and economic benefactor and an increasingly important ally for Moscow, has been muted.

An honour guard, including mounted soldiers, and a large crowd of civilians gathered at the Kim Il Sung Square by the Taedong River running through the capital in a grand welcome ceremony for Mr Putin. The scene included children holding balloons and giant portraits of the two leaders with national flags adorning the square’s main building.

The two leaders then rode to the Kumsusan Palace for summit talks.

“We highly appreciate your consistent and unwavering support for Russian policy, including in the Ukrainian direction,” Russian state news agency RIA quoted Mr Putin as saying at the start of the talks.

The Russian leader said Moscow was fighting the hegemonic, imperialist policy of the United States and its allies, Russian media reported.

Mr Kim said North Korea-Russia relations were entering a period of “new high prosperity”.

Following a summit with top aides then a one-on-one talks that lasted two hours, the two men signed a comprehensive strategic partnership pact, Russian media reported. Mr Putin’s foreign policy aide has said the pact would be the basis for a broader co-operation between the two countries.

Earlier, Mr Kim said the increasingly complicated security environment around the world called for a stronger strategic dialogue with Russia.

“And I want to reaffirm that we will unconditionally and unwaveringly support all of Russia’s policies,” Mr Kim told Mr Putin.

North Korea “expresses full support and solidarity to the Russian government, army and people in carrying out a special military operation in Ukraine to protect sovereignty, security interests, as well as territorial integrity”, he said.

Russia was hit with US-led western sanctions after Mr Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion of neighbouring Ukraine in February 2022 in what Moscow called a “special military operation”.

Mr Putin arrived at Pyongyang’s airport earlier in the day. After Mr Kim welcomed him with an embrace, the two shared “pent-up inmost thoughts” on the ride to the state guest house, North Korean state media said.

North Koreans release balloons as Russian president Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader, Kim Jong-un, attend a welcoming ceremony at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on June 19th, 2024.

The countries’ partnership was an “engine for accelerating the building of a new multipolar world” and Mr Putin’s visit demonstrated the invincibility and durability of their friendship and unity, North Korea’s state news agency KCNA said.

Russia has used its warming ties with North Korea to needle Washington, while heavily sanctioned North Korea has won political backing and promises of economic support and trade from Moscow.

The United States and its allies say they fear Russia could provide aid for North Korea’s missile and nuclear programmes, which are banned by UN Security Council resolutions, and have accused Pyongyang of providing ballistic missiles and artillery shells that Russia has used in its war in Ukraine.

Moscow and Pyongyang have denied weapons transfers.

After Mr Putin’s arrival in Pyongyang was delayed by hours, he emerged from his plane at a predawn hour and was greeted by Mr Kim on the red carpet alone, without the grand ceremony the North put on for Chinese president Xi Jinping on his 2019 visit.

The pair then rode in Mr Putin’s Russian-made Aurus limousine to the Kumsusan State Guest House.

State media photos showed streets of Pyongyang lined with portraits of Mr Putin and the facade of the unfinished and vacant 101-story pyramid-shaped Ryugyong Hotel brightly lit with a giant message “Welcome Putin”.

Wednesday’s agenda includes a gala concert, state reception, honour guards, document signings and a statement to the media. – Reuters