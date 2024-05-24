Papua New Guinea landslide: hundreds feared dead in remote northern region

People gather at the site of a landslide in Maip Mulitaka in Papua New Guinea's Enga Province. Photograph: AFP

Hundreds of people are feared to have died after a landslide in a remote region in northern Papua New Guinea, as emergency teams rushed to the area.

Six villages in Mulitaka, in Enga province’s Porgera-Paiela district, were covered by the landslide early on Friday morning, including the village of Kaokalam.

Local media reported that more than 100 people had been killed. One villager said he thought the death toll could be 300. Authorities have yet to give a figure.

Enga’s provincial administrator, Sandis Tsaka, said emergency response teams had been sent to the area, including disaster, police and health workers as the extent of the damaged was assessed.

“The devastating landslide which is being described as an unprecedented natural disaster occurred early hours of this morning … causing substantial damages to property and human lives which are currently unaccounted for,” Mr Tsaka said.

He said the rescue efforts included work to clear access to the road to Porgera “that was substantially damaged and blocked”.

He Tsaka called for support for the national government and other organisations to help victims of the disaster.

Pictures posted to social media in Enga, about 600km north of the South Pacific island nation’s capital, Port Moresby, showed residents scaling huge rocks, scattered among tree trunks, and debris left by the landslide.

The prime minister, James Marape, said authorities were responding and he would release information about the destruction and loss of life when it was available.

“I am yet to be fully briefed on the situation. However, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the landslide disaster in the early hours of this morning,” Mr Marape said in a statement. “We are sending in disaster officials, PNG Defense Force, and the Department of Works and Highways to … start relief work, recovery of bodies, and reconstruction of infrastructure.”

Elizabeth Laruman, who runs a business in the local area, told Australian media that village houses were flattened when the side of a mountain gave way.“It has occurred when people were still asleep in the early hours, and the entire village has gone down,” she told the ABC. “From what I can presume, it’s about 100-plus people who are buried beneath the ground.”

The landslide also blocked an important road in the mountainous interior region known as the Highlands, raising concerns about the town’s supply of fuel and goods.

Belinda Kora, a Port Moresby-based ABC reporter, said helicopters were the only way of accessing Kaokalam, in the Highlands, with the main road closed.

Papua New Guinea is a diverse, developing nation of mostly subsistence farmers with 800 languages spoken. There are few roads outside the larger cites.

With 10 million people, it is also the most populous South Pacific country after Australia. - Guardian