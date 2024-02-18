Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra released on parole

Former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has been released on parole from a Bangkok hospital where he spent six months serving time for corruption-related offences.

Thaksin was seen wearing a neck support, a sling on his right arm and a surgical mask inside one of the cars in a convoy leaving the Police General Hospital just before sunrise on Sunday.

He was accompanied by his two daughters and they arrived at his residence in western Bangkok less than an hour later.

A home-made banner with the words “Welcome home” and “We’ve been waiting for this day for so, so long” was seen hanging at the front gate of his house. Thaksin and his daughters were driven straight into the compound and did not give any reaction to reporters gathered on the street.

He was accused of corruption and abuse of power during his time in office from 2001 to 2006, when he was toppled in a coup, and he remains one of the most polarising figures in Thai politics over the last two decades.

Thaksin’s original eight-year sentence was commuted to only a year by King Maha Vajiralongkorn on September 1st, shortly after he voluntarily returned from more than a decade of self-imposed exile.

Justice minister Tawee Sodsong confirmed the approval of Thaksin’s parole last week, saying he is in the eligible category of inmates who have serious illnesses, are disabled or are aged over 70. Thaksin is 74.

Thaksin will still have to report to parole officers every month for the remainder of his sentence and will be subject to a travel restriction, but he is not required to wear an ankle monitor due to his age and health conditions, officials have said.

But he is not yet clear of all legal hurdles. Thai officials said earlier this month they have reopened an investigation into allegations of defaming the monarchy made against Thaksin almost nine years ago. If the Office of the Attorney General decides to indict him, he could be detained again.

Analysts believe his release represents a drift towards reconciliation with his enemies in Thailand’s conservative elite, who saw his popularity and brash populist politics as a threat to the monarchy, which is considered a bedrock of Thai society.

Thaksin is still believed to wield huge influence and will continue to “conduct the music behind the scenes” for the ruling Pheu Thai party – led by his daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra – but how much political power he can now exercise is unclear, said Thitinan Pongsudhirak, a professor of political science at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University.

Thaksin, a telecommunications billionaire who used his fortune to build a populist political party, was once considered a symbol for a different Thailand. Parties he has controlled polled first in every general election until last year, when a more progressive rival topped the field.

The Move Forward party’s unexpected win pointed to a strong mandate from voters for real structural change in Thai politics, and its reformist policy proposals alarmed the conservative forces more than Pheu Thai ever did. – AP