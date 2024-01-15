Taiwan loses first ally post-election as Nauru switches allegiance to China

Lai Ching-te, who won the presidential election for the Democratic Progressive Party, has been labelled a dangerous sepratist by Beijing. Photograph: Lam Yik Fei/The New York Times

Nauru will sever diplomatic relations with Taiwan and recognise China, the government of the small Pacific Islands nation said on Monday, marking Taipei’s first diplomatic ally to switch to Beijing following a presidential election.

The Nauru government said that "in the best interests" of the country and its people it was seeking full resumption of diplomatic relations with China.

"This means that the Republic of Nauru will no longer recognise the Republic of China (Taiwan) as a separate country but rather as an inalienable part of China's territory, and will sever 'diplomatic relations' with Taiwan as of this day and no longer develop any official relations or official exchanges with Taiwan," it said in a statement.

Taiwan’s presidential office said on Monday that China has for a long time been suppressing its diplomatic space, but that cannot hinder the will of Taiwan’s people to go out into the world. The foreign ministry said it would be holding a news conference later.

READ MORE

China claims Taiwan as its own territory with no right to state-to-state ties, a position Taiwan strongly disputes.

Taiwanese security officials had said before Saturday’s election that China was likely to continue to whittle away at the handful of countries having formal diplomatic ties with Taipei. Nauru’s move leaves Taiwan with only 12 diplomatic allies, including Guatemala, Paraguay, Eswatini, Palau and the Marshal Islands.

Lai Ching-te from Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) won the presidential election on Saturday as expected and will take office on May 20th. Before the election China called Mr Lai a dangerous separatist.

China’s foreign ministry on Monday said it appreciates and welcomes the Nauru government’s decision to severe diplomatic ties with Taiwan and that it is willing to open a new chapter in bilateral relations on the basis of its Nauru’s one-China principle. - Reuters

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024