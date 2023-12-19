Cocaine worth $1bn found in Sydney as alleged kidnap plot ends in five arrests

A foiled alleged kidnapping plot by four men in north-west Sydney, Australia, has led New South Wales police to unearth cocaine worth an estimated $1 billion (€610 milion).

Officers responded to reports of a break and enter at a unit block in Ryde in the north of the city at 6.25am on Monday to find four men sitting in a Toyota Yaris in the unit’s underground car park wearing black clothing and face coverings.

In the car, police allege they found a 60cm crowbar, gloves, a meat cleaver, a bladed knife, a box cutter, flashing light bars and zip ties – items they say were consistent with a kidnapping attempt.

After identifying a 24-year-old whom police will allege the four men intended to rob and kidnap, police executed a search warrant of his apartment and found 722kg of cocaine.

The man was also arrested and will be charged with the supply of a prohibited drug in a “large commercial quantity” and with knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime.

The four men – aged 24, 23, 20 and 19 – were arrested and will be charged with aggravated break and enter with intention to steal, wearing a disguise and being armed with an intent to commit an indictable offence, possession of housebreaking implements and for taking part in a criminal group.

“This year alone, our detectives have arrested 48 people over alleged kidnapping offences, and through various other operations and strike forces, foiled a number of other violent acts such as public place shootings and homicides,” Det Supt Joseph Doueihi said.

“Quick and effective resolutions like the above should give the public unwavering confidence in our capabilities to stop violent crimes before they occur and put those responsible behind bars before they get a chance to carry out their intended crimes.” - Guardian