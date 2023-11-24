North Korea claims spy satellite launch enables it to strike anywhere in the world

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with cadres, scientists and technicians of the National Aerospace Technology Administration this week while overseeing the launch of his country's first spy satellite. Photograph: KCNA/EPA

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said the country’s recent launch of a spy satellite was an exercise of its right to self-defence, as Pyongyang celebrated the event as showing it could strike anywhere in the world, state media reported.

North Korea said on Tuesday it had placed its first spy satellite in orbit, drawing international condemnation for violating UN resolutions that bar its use of technology applicable to ballistic missile programs.

Mr Kim visited the National Aerospace Technology Administration (Nata) to applaud space scientists and technicians, and said Tuesday’s launch was an “eye-opening event” in the face of the “dangerous and aggressive” moves of the hostile forces, the official KCNA news agency reported.

“He said that the possession of reconnaissance satellite is a full-fledged exercise of the right to self-defence the DPRK armed forces can neither concede even a bit nor stop, even a moment,” KCNA said, using the initials of the North’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

North Korea hosted a reception to celebrate the launch on Thursday, where premier Kim Tok Hun said the satellite would develop the North Korean military into “the world’s best army possessed of capability for striking the whole world”.

State media photographs showed Mr Kim’s family members joining the leader to celebrate the launch.

Mr Kim’s daughter sat next to him at the banquet wearing a T-shirt with Nata’s logo, along with Mr Kim’s wife, his sister, rocket scientists and engineers, state media photographs showed.

This week’s satellite launch was the North’s third attempt this year after two failures and followed Mr Kim’s rare trip to Russia in September, during which President Vladimir Putin vowed to help Pyongyang build satellites.

South Korean officials said the latest launch most likely involved Russian technical assistance under a growing partnership that has seen Pyongyang supply Russia with millions of artillery shells.

Russia and North Korea have denied arms deals but have promised deeper co-operation.

South Korea has said that the North Korean satellite was believed to have entered orbit, but that it would take time to assess whether it was operating normally. – Reuters

