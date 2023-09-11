China dismisses UK spying claims as ‘malicious slander’

China’s premier Li Qiang. British prime minister Rishi Sunak said he raised the spying claims with Mr Li when they met at the G20 summit in New Delhi at the weekend but Labour leader Keir Starmer said the prime minister had questions to answer. Photograph: Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty Images

China has dismissed as a “malicious slander” allegations that it engaged a British parliamentary researcher to spy on politicians at Westminster. The Times newspaper on Monday named the suspect, a man in his 20s, who was arrested in March but has not yet been charged.

“The allegation that China spies on the UK is entirely groundless. China firmly opposes that. We urge the UK to stop spreading disinformation and stop political manipulation and malicious slander against China,” China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.

“We hope that the UK side will stop political hype-up, uphold the spirit of mutual respect and equality, and move forward China-UK relations in a constructive manner.”

British media reports said the man had a parliamentary pass and had worked closely with security minister Tom Tugendhat and foreign affairs committee chairwoman Alicia Kearns. Mr Tugendhat, who has been sanctioned by China because of his critical stance towards Beijing, chaired the committee until he became a minister last year.

In a statement issued through his lawyers, the accused man said he was innocent of the allegations published in the media over the weekend.

“I feel forced to respond to the media accusations that I am a ‘Chinese spy’. It is wrong that I should be obliged to make any form of public comment on the misreporting that has taken place,” he said.

“However, given what has been reported, it is vital that it is known that I am completely innocent. I have spent my career to date trying to educate others about the challenge and threats presented by the Chinese Communist Party. To do what has been claimed against me in extravagant news reporting would be against everything I stand for.”

The Times said the man worked as a researcher for the China Research Group, an anti-China backbench Conservative group modelled on the Eurosceptic European Research Group. Media reports do not suggest that he had access to secret or classified information but that his proximity to politicians meant he had knowledge that could be useful to China.

The Metropolitan Police said two people had been arrested but nothing has been reported about the other suspect except that he is in his 30s and was arrested in Oxfordshire. Rishi Sunak said he raised the issue with China’s premier Li Qiang when they met at the G20 summit in New Delhi at the weekend but Labour leader Keir Starmer said the prime minister had questions to answer.

“Was this raised when these arrests took place back in March or has it only been raised now that it’s come into the public domain? I think that’s the central question that needs to be answered by the prime minister today,” Sir Keir said.

The news of the arrest follows a visit to Beijing by Britain’s foreign secretary James Cleverly as Mr Sunak’s government seeks a more nuanced approach towards China. Business secretary Kemi Badenoch on Monday rejected calls from the Conservative backbenches for China to be classified as a threat to Britain.