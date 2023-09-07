China considers law banning clothes that ‘hurt feelings’ of others

People sit at a clothes store in Beijing. China is considering a law banning clothes that ‘hurt the feelings’ of others. Photograph: JADE GAO/AFP via Getty Images

A potential legal change in China that would allow for fines and even jail time for people who offend the government’s sensibilities by wearing the wrong clothing has sparked debate in the country.

The standing committee of the nation’s legislature recently released a draft of revisions to the law it is considering that would forbid a range of behaviour including dress or speech “detrimental to the spirit of the Chinese people and hurt the feelings of the Chinese people”.

The lawmakers did not spell out what could get people sent to a detention centre for up to 15 days or fined up to 5,000 yuan (€630). They have listed the law among their priorities for this year.

The draft law highlights how Chinese leader Xi Jinping has clamped down on civil liberties in the nation of some 1.4 billion people over his decade in power, including by stepping up internet censorship.

READ MORE

Police in Suzhou, a city near Shanghai, detained a woman last year for wearing a kimono in public.

Authorities have also clamped down on people wearing shirts with rainbows at concerts and distributing flags on a university campus that had the pro-LGBTQ symbol on them. The flag episode occurred at the prestigious Tsinghua University, which gave two students official reprimands.

Many people on Chinese social media expressed concern the proposed changes to the law may be going too far. One user of the Weibo social media site who goes by the handle Nalan lang yueyueyue asked how authorities would know when the nation’s feelings would be hurt.

“Shouldn’t the spirit of Chinese nation be strong and resilient?” the person asked. “Why can it be easily damaged by a costume?”

Du Zhaoyong, who identifies himself as a lawyer on Weibo, said in a post that got 8,800 likes that the law would “definitely bring huge uncertainty and open wide the door of convenience to arbitrary and unauthorized punishment.” The post later disappeared from Weibo. – Bloomberg