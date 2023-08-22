All eight people rescued from cable car dangling above Pakistan ravine

The first of two children were rescued from a dangling cable car 300m high in Battagram, Pakistan - with five more and a teacher still waiting to be rescued.

Rescuers on Tuesday rescued all eight people who were trapped in a stranded cable car dangling high above a ravine in northern Pakistan for more than 14 hours.

The cable car was dangling 274m (900ft) above a ravine in Pakistan after a cable snapped, with an “extremely risky” helicopter rescue mission hampered by high winds before it was called off at sunset. A ground operation continued.

The children, who had been stranded since 7am local time, were using the cable car to get to school in a mountainous area in Battagram, about 200km north of Islamabad, officials said.

Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority said in a statement that a cable had broken in the lift service and two army helicopters had been dispatched for a rescue operation after attempts at fixing the fault had been unsuccessful.

The car became stranded half way across a ravine and was dangling by a single cable after the other snapped, Shariq Riaz Khattak, a rescue official at the site, told Reuters.

The rescue mission was complicated due to gusty winds in the area and the fact the helicopters’ rotor blades risked further destabilising the lift, he said.

One security official said special services troops, trained in sling operations, were involved in this “extremely dangerous and risky operation”. Sling operations are aerial operations where large loads are moved in geographically difficult terrains.

People who live in the northern mountainous regions of Pakistan often use chair lifts for transport from one village to another. A local resident said the children were going to a high school in Batangai in Alai.

Pakistan’s caretaker prime minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, expressed concern in a post on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I have also directed the authorities to conduct safety inspections of all such private chair lifts and ensure that they are safe to operate and use,” he said in a post. – Reuters