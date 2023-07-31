Death toll rises to 45 in Pakistan suicide bombing

The site of a bomb blast in Bajur, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders Afghanistan. Photograph: ABDUL MAJEED/AFP via Getty Images

Pakistan held funerals on Monday for victims of a massive suicide bombing that targeted a rally of a pro-Taliban cleric as the death toll climbed to at least 45 and the government vowed to hunt down those behind the attack.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for Sunday’s bombing, which also injured nearly 200 people. Police said their initial investigation suggests the Islamic State group’s regional affiliate could be behind the attack.

The victims were all from the Jamiat Ulema Islam party, which is headed by hardline cleric and politician Fazlur Rehman.

He did not attend the rally, held under a large tent close to a market in Bajur, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders Afghanistan.

The Islamic State in Khorasan Province is a regional affiliate of Islamic State, also known as Isis, and the affiliate is based in neighbouring Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province and is a rival of the Afghan Taliban.

Bajur was a stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban – a close ally of Afghanistan’s Taliban government – before several Pakistani army offensives that ended in 2016 claimed to have driven them out of the area.

The cleric’s supporters had gathered in Bajut on Sunday as part of their party’s preparations for the next parliamentary elections, expected some time in October or November after the current parliament’s five-year term ends.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to dissolve the parliament in August to pave the way for the vote.

Mr Sharif called Mr Rehman to express his condolences and assure the cleric that those who orchestrated the attack would be punished.

The bombing has also drawn nationwide condemnation, with ruling and opposition parties offering condolences to the families of the victims. The US and Russian embassies in Islamabad also condemned the attack.

Abdul Rasheed, a senior leader in Mr Rehman’s party said the bombing was aimed at weakening the party but that “such attacks cannot deter our resolve”. – AP