Auckland shooting: Women’s World Cup to go ahead as planned, says New Zealand PM

Police officers stand near the location of a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand as the city prepared for the opening match of the Women's World Cup. Photograph: Getty Images

New Zealand prime minister Chris Hipkins said the Women’s World Cup would go ahead as planned after two people were killed and several others, including a police officer, were injured in a shooting in Auckland on Thursday morning.

The gunman was also killed in the incident, which happened at around 7.23am on a building site in the central business district.

Police said four members of the public were injured and that their injuries ranged from moderate to critical.

“Clearly with the Fifa World Cup kicking off this evening there are a lot of eyes on Auckland,” Mr Hipkins said. “I want to reiterate that there is no wider national security threat. This appears to be the actions of an individual”.

World Cup co-hosts take on Norway in Auckland’s Eden Park, 5km south of where the incident took place, at 7pm local time. Ireland take on Australia in Sydney at 8pm local time.

The incident took place on Queen Street in the city’s central business district, near the official fan zone that was due to open to the public at midday on Thursday.

According to reports, the Norway team was staying in a hotel near where the shooting took place.

Fifa said it has been in constant contact with the participating teams affected by the incident.

“Fifa has been informed that this was an isolated incident that was not related to football operations and the opening match tonight at Eden Park will proceed as planned,” a Fifa spokesperson said in a statement.

“The opening hours of the Fifa Fan Festival in Auckland city centre will be confirmed in due course.”

Football New Zealand said it was shocked by the incident and confirmed that all of its players and staff were safe. “Preparations for the game tonight at Eden Park will continue as planned,” it said in a statement.

New Zealand Police also sought to reassure the public that it was safe to come into Auckland, just hours before thousands of fans were due to pour into the city for the opening ceremony and game.

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown said the shooting was not targeted and not related to the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

“I can’t remember anything like this ever happening in our beautiful city. This morning’s events have been tragic and distressing for all Aucklanders, as this is not something that we are used to,” Mr Brown said.

“Despite today’s sad events, the Fifa opening game tonight will go ahead tonight, the city is ready, and I will be in attendance,” he said.

Police said the gunman moved through a building on a construction site in the city and continued to fire before containing himself in an elevator shaft on the upper levels of the buildings.

“Further shots were fired from the male and he was located deceased a short time later,” police said.

A critical incident investigation has been launched to understand the circumstances behind the offender’s actions, police said.

The offender was the subject of a home detention sentence, but had an exemption to work at the building site where the shooting occurred, New Zealand police commissioner Andrew Coster said.

“The individual is known for primarily family violence history,” he said. He said there were “indications of mental health history” but that there was no evidence he was of high lethal risk and that his previous offences did not suggest he posed this kind of threat.

Police did not identify the gunman, who was armed with a pump-action gun, saying only that he was 24 and died after isolating himself in an lift shaft at the top of the building site.

A police car blocks a road near the site of a shooting in central Auckland on July 20th, 2023. Photograph: SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

“He moved through the building site and discharged his firearm. Upon reaching the upper levels of the building the man contained himself in an elevator and Police engaged with him, shots were fired and he was located a short time later,” the prime minister said.

A construction worker said he hid on one floor of the building before moving towards the top of the tower. Then a fire alarm sounded, and workers started to walk down the building’s stairs.

“An armed man in a dark jacket came up and shouted for them to get up to the roof or he would shoot them,” the New Zealand Herald reports. The man said he heard multiple gunshots being fired. – Additional reporting: Guardian