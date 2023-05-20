G7 summit: Ukraine’s Zelenskiy arrives in Hiroshima

Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, arrives in Japan to attend the G7 summit in Hiroshima. Photograph: YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Hiroshima, Japan, on Saturday to attend the Group of Seven (G7) leaders’ summit in the city.

Live media footage showed Mr Zelenskiy disembark from a French government aircraft.

Japan, this year’s G7 chair, had announced Mr Zelenskiy’s in-person attendance at the meeting in the world’s first city attacked by an atomic bomb, as nuclear threats from Russian president Vladimir Putin have unsettled the West.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine 15 months ago has also sparked fears in host nation Japan, Asia’s only G7 member, that China could take more aggressive action against neighbouring Taiwan, an island Beijing claims as its own.

The G7 nations are looking to “de-risk, not decouple” from China, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters in Hiroshima.

G7 leaders on Saturday agreed to a new initiative to counter economic coercion and pledged those attempting to weaponise economic dependence would fail and face consequences.

The initiative, dubbed Coordination Platform on Economic Coercion, will use early warning and rapid information sharing on economic coercion with members meeting regularly for consultations, the leaders said in a statement.

“The world has encountered a disturbing rise in incidents of economic coercion that seek to exploit economic vulnerabilities,” the G7 leaders said in a statement following a meeting in Hiroshima, Japan.

The statement did not identify China, but in details released on Friday that outlined the proposed initiative, the British government pointed to attempts by China to use its economic power in political disputes with Australia and Lithuania.

The statement also committed the G7 leaders to deepen co-operation on hardening supply chains and called for a bigger role for lower-income countries in promoting economic resilience.

Leaders will outline steps on Saturday aimed at reducing risks from China while preserving economic ties, a day after they agreed to ramp up sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The heads of government of the world’s richest democracies are grappling with the challenges posed by China and Russia at a three-day summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima. – Reuters