Ukraine’s Zelenskiy ‘to attend G7 Hiroshima summit’

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy will travel to Hiroshima, Japan, on Sunday to join the Group of Seven (G7) leaders summit, a European Union source told Reuters.

News of the visit to Hiroshima, site of the first nuclear attack 78 years ago, comes as US president Joe Biden and other Group of Seven leaders began their annual summit with a visit to the museum that recounts the devastation on the city from the atomic bomb 78 years ago.

The formal sessions start after the visit, with attention focused on tightening sanctions on Russia for its invasion as well as reducing reliance on China for key materials in global supply chains.

The group looks set to further clamp down on key goods for Moscow, including those crucial for its war effort.

German chancellor Olaf Scholz said his government wanted pragmatic measures to prevent the circumvention of sanctions imposed on Russia, appearing to temper US calls for a more wide-ranging ban on exports.

G7 leaders will discuss the idea of an international peace summit over Ukraine at the summit, and how to trace the trade in Russian diamonds with the aim of imposing restrictions at a later stage, an EU official said.

Mr Biden met Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday after arriving in Japan and the two discussed ways to strengthen defence co-operation and counter coercive behaviour by China, the White House said in a statement. – Agencies