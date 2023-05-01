Thai PM candidate Paetongtarn Shinawatra gives birth two weeks before election

Thai prime minister candidate Paetongtarn Shinawatra has given birth two weeks before voters goes to polls. Photograph: Jack Taylor/AFP/Getty Images

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the front-runner in the upcoming Thai election, has given birth to a baby boy two weeks before voters go to the polls.

Ms Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, posted a picture of her baby, named Prutthasin Sooksawas, nickname Thasin, on social media on Monday.

Ms Shinawatra said that she will speak with the media in a few days when she is strong enough. She stopped travelling for campaigning recently and had continued to video call supporters at Pheu Thai’s rallies.

Ms Shinawatra, known as Ung Ing, has ranked either first or second in voter’s choice for prime minister according to recent polls, boosted by the popularity of the Shinawatra name, which retains a loyal support base among rural voters in the north and northeast.

Parties associated with the family have won the most seats in every election since 2001. However, the family is fiercely opposed by the military establishment and has been repeatedly forced from power.

Mr Shinawatra was ousted in a coup in 2006, while his sister former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra was forced from office in 2014. Both live in exile to avoid legal charges.

On social media on Monday, Mr Shinawatra wrote: “I am very happy to have my seventh grandchild ... All 7 grandchildren were born while I was abroad. I ask for permission to go back and raise my grandchildren, because I will be 74 years old this July.”

Ms Shinawatra’s candidacy has heightened speculation that Mr Shinawatra could return to Thailand, a prospect that some fear could lead to instability. Over the years, he has frequently spoken of plans to return and in a recent interview with Nikkei Asia, a Japanese news magazine, he said he was willing to go to prison if it meant he could be back with his family.

Mr Shinawatra was convicted in absentia over corruption-related cases and would face a 10-year prison sentence if he returned, said Thai media.

Ms Shinawatra has said she, and the Pheu Thai party, are focused on the election, rather than on bringing him home. She has previously rejected rumours that she would make a deal with a rival military-backed party to facilitate his return.

Ms Shinawatra is one of three prime ministerial candidates selected by Pheu Thai, which says it is aiming to win by a landslide. However, she is unlikely to gain the support of Thailand’s 250 unelected, military-appointed senators, who play a role in selecting the prime minister.

Ms Shinawatra also faces the challenge of appealing to younger voters, many of whom have attended rallies held by Move Forward, a progressive party that has addressed topics such as reform of the military and of Thailand’s lese majesty law. Its leader Pita Limjaroenrat has also performed top of preferred leader polls. — Guardian