Covid in China: Beijing reports no new cases amid doubts over its virus figures

Volunteer health workers push a stretcher in front of a fever clinic at Chaoyang hospital in Beijing. Photograph: EPA

China reported no new Covid-19 deaths in its growing outbreak, sparking criticism of its virus accounting as the capital braces for a surge of severe cases.

Following widespread protests, the country of 1.4 billion people this month began dismantling its zero-Covid regime of lockdowns and testing that had largely kept the virus away for three years – at great economic and psychological costs.

The abrupt change of policy has caught the country's fragile health system unprepared, with hospitals scrambling for beds and blood, pharmacies for drugs, and authorities racing to build special clinics. Experts now predict China could face more than a million Covid deaths next year.

Several leading scientists and World Health Organisation advisers told Reuters a potentially devastating wave to come in China means it may be too early to declare the end of the global Covid pandemic emergency phase.

READ MORE

At a crematorium in Beijing's Tongzhou district on Wednesday, a Reuters witness saw a queue of around 40 hearses waiting to enter, while the parking lot was full.

Inside, family and friends, many wearing white clothing and headbands as is tradition, were gathered around roughly 20 coffins awaiting cremation. Staff wore hazmat suits. Smoke rose from five of the 15 furnaces.

There was a heavy police presence outside the crematorium.

Reuters could not verify whether the deaths were caused by Covid.

China uses a narrow definition of Covid deaths, reporting no new deaths for Tuesday and even crossing one off its overall tally since the pandemic began, now amounting to 5,241 – a fraction of what much less populous countries faced.

The National Health Commission (NHC) said on Tuesday only people whose death is caused by pneumonia and respiratory failure after contracting the virus are classified as Covid deaths.

The death toll might rise sharply in the near future, with state-run Global Times citing a leading Chinese respiratory expert predicting a spike in severe cases in Beijing over the coming weeks.

“We must act quickly and prepare fever clinics, emergency and severe treatment resources,” Wang Guangfa, a respiratory expert from Beijing University First Hospital, told the newspaper.

Severe cases rose by 53 across China on Tuesday, versus an increase of 23 the previous day. China does not provide absolute figures of severe cases.

Wang expects the Covid wave to peak in late January, with life likely to return to normal by end-February or early March.

The NHC also played down concerns raised by the United States and some epidemiologists over the potential for the virus to mutate, saying the possibility of new strains that are more pathogenic is low.

The United States on Tuesday indicated it stands ready to assist China with its outbreak, warning an uncontrolled spread in the world’s second-largest economy may hurt global growth. – Reuters