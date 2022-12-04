Death of a migrant worker unravels delicate dreams thousands of miles away

Mahottari, Nepal. When the body arrived, weeks after the labourer’s death in a faraway country, it was almost 9pm, and the village was dark.

Because so much time had passed, and no one could be sure of the condition of the remains, the family did not risk a stop at home. So the truck, trailed quietly by a crowd of villagers, drove to the banks of a dried-out river, where men were building a pyre.

There, under the soft light of the moon above, villagers opened the coffin of the labourer, Rakesh Kumar Yadav, with pliers and axes. “Show us his face,” a man shouted. Once it was revealed, the labourer’s widow, Renu Devi Yadav, struggled to pull her children away, kissing her son on his wet cheek. The flames stood ready in the distance.

[ The Irish Times view on the World Cup: a tainted tournament kicks off ]

[ Football and the Olympics have become geopolitical bargaining chips ]

[ Dyson dumps Malaysian supplier ATA over labour concerns ]

In the small Himalayan nation of Nepal, hundreds of thousands go abroad every year in the hope of building a future away from the country’s deep poverty, an outflow so strong that overseas remittances make up more than one-quarter of the Nepali economy.

READ MORE

And each year, hundreds of these migrants die – unravelling, in an instant, delicate dreams thousands of miles away. Yadav (40), died while employed as a security guard in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Others work as labourers or drivers in places such as Saudi Arabia and Malaysia. In Qatar, which is hosting the World Cup, migrants from Nepal and other countries, mostly in Asia, have formed the backbone of a years-long construction blitz for the world’s biggest soccer event.

When his wife asked a recruitment agent what had happened in Dubai, the agent gave a simple answer: Her husband ‘couldn’t wake up after sleep’

In life, men like these face layers of inequality and vulnerability. It stalks them on the final journey home, too. Struggling countries such as Nepal have little leverage to expedite the return of bodies lingering in the morgues of rich nations. Bereaved families find themselves at the mercy of middlemen, government clerks and even the country’s harsh mountainous terrain.

The simple wish to have a dignified cremation – a swift completion of the rites soon after death is central to salvation in the Hindu faith – becomes a tribulation.

Mourners at the funeral of Rakesh Kumar Yadav in Dhamaura, Nepal, on April 13th, 2022. Yadav, a 40-year-old Nepali, died three months after arriving in Dubai to work as a security guard. Photograph: Saumya Khandelwal/New York Times

Yadav, whose coffin was delivered this spring to his village in southern Nepal, died three months after arriving in Dubai – and before he managed to send any money home.

When his wife asked a recruitment agent what had happened in Dubai, the agent gave a simple answer: Her husband “couldn’t wake up after sleep”. The death certificate from the UAE attributed his demise to “heart and breath failure”.

Yadav had turned to a series of jobs abroad, borrowing thousands of dollars to pay recruiters each time his employment contracts expired, because of the extremely limited opportunities at home. His village’s fertile land has been shrinking with every flood; the only non-farming job he could find – as a substitute teacher – was not enough to make ends meet.

The Yadav family, in seeking a better life, lived separated across three places.

Qatar 2022: the rocky road to Doha Listen | 00:00

As Yadav toiled overseas, his three teenage children lived in a rented room in the town nearest to the village, where they attended private school. His wife remained the family’s anchor at home: she looked after her ageing in-laws; negotiated for patience when the village creditors came knocking; and stayed within budget by packing vegetables, lentils and rice for the children when they came home on weekends.

Their three little worlds were lonely, connected by occasional video calls late at night and by the belief that this was a path to stability if the children graduated and became doctors or engineers.

In the glittering city of Dubai, Yadav worked as a guard at a hotel. He sent his family a picture in his new uniform: his heels together as if at military attention, the Fanta bottle he used for drinking water visible in the corner of the frame.

During the pandemic, with flights restricted, families felt lucky even when it took months to receive the bodies of their loved ones

On the late-night family calls, he complained that he wasn’t getting enough shifts to help chip away at the mounting debt at home.

The last time his son Ram Bikash spoke to Yadav was close to midnight on March 9th, when his brother and sister were already asleep in the shared room. The video call lasted about 15 minutes.

“‘Good night,’ he told me before ending the call,” Ram Bikash said. “He was smiling.”

When Yadav died the next day, the ramifications were immediate. What would happen to the children’s education, to their future? Who would pay the tens of thousands of dollars of debt, with interest piling on every month?

But before any of that could be reckoned with, the family had to get the body back home for the final rites.

During the pandemic, with flights restricted, families felt lucky even when it took months to receive the bodies of their loved ones. Hundreds of others had to contend with the fact that the cremation would take place abroad. Most didn’t even receive the ashes.

The coffin of Rakesh Kumar Yadav arrives in Kathmandu, the Nepali capital, on April 13th, 2022. Photograph: Saumya Khandelwal/New York Times

More than a dozen insurance agencies provide migrant-worker packages covering death and injuries. In the case of injury, different amounts are paid based on whether a worker loses a toe, a finger, or a hand or a leg. In the case of death, the insurance covers transport costs of up to $800 (€760), and the family gets a payment of about $10,000.

During the last decade alone, Nepal, a country of 29 million, has given permits to more than 4 million labourers to work abroad – and that does not include millions of others who work across the open border with neighbouring India.

The Nepali government has helped to bring back about 3,500 bodies over the past five years. Heart-related issues were cited most often as the cause of death, followed by other illnesses, traffic and workplace accidents, and suicide.

The women and children began to leave, their wailing fading into the village. The men crouched by the pyre, tossing into the flames any wood they could find

When Yadav’s body finally arrived in Kathmandu, the Nepali capital, on April 13th – five weeks after his death – the coffin was wheeled out on a stretcher from a side gate at the airport terminal, close to an entrance dedicated to migrant labourers.

The coffin was then lifted onto the back of the truck, and the driver, Purna Bhadur Lama, tied it to the truck bed’s left wall with a rope. He set off on the eight-hour drive, winding and unwinding through lush hills, to the family’s village.

Lama had his own migrant story: His last stint started in 2006 in Qatar, where he lasted only a year and a half.

Over his seven years delivering coffins, he said, he has transported about 1,500 bodies. He gets about $15 per delivery. Depending on how many bodies arrive, some months he makes about $230, others $270. It’s a lonely job, often with just the dead body in the back. Once, during the peak of the pandemic, he drove 500 miles with only a jar of ashes.

Members of Rakesh Kumar Yadav’s family mourn at his funeral in Dhamaura, Nepal, on April 13th, 2022. From left: his wife, Renu Devi Yadav; his daughter, Anisha; and a son, Ram Bishwas. Photograph: Saumya Khandelwal/New York Times

After Lama reached the village with Yadav’s body, Yadav’s wife wept as she held tight to her wailing younger son and daughter.

Once the coffin was opened on the riverbank and Yadav’s face was revealed, many of the villagers covered their noses. One woman moved in to plant a kiss.

As is often the case, the first casualty was the daughter, Anisha. Her mother pulled her out of eighth grade at the private school

Eventually, the women and children began to leave, their wailing fading into the village. The men crouched by the pyre, tossing into the flames any wood they could find, including the coffin’s lid.

Slowly, the riverbank took on an eerie feel – the sounds of crickets and the soft chatter of men who waited for Yadav’s fire to burn out, its flame and crackle just a dot in the vast darkness.

Lama turned around and set off on the long drive back to Kathmandu. By 9am the next morning, he had to be at the airport again: another body was arriving.

Ram Bikash, Rakesh Kumar Yadav’s oldest son, after he had gathered his father’s ashes three days after his cremation, in Dhamaura, Nepal. Photograph: Saumya Khandelwal/New York Times

In the months since, the Yadav family’s dreams have been evaporating.

Much of the roughly $10,000 they received from the insurance went toward covering the costs of the funeral and the cremation, and feeding the guests. Village creditors continue to knock on Yadav’s widow’s door for the $20,000 the family owes.

She has been unable to pay six months of school fees for her sons, who fear they will not be permitted to take their final exams if they don’t settle the balance.

As is often the case, the first casualty was the daughter, Anisha. Her mother pulled her out of eighth grade at the private school. She returned to the village to be with her mother and attend the public school.

“I had dreamed of becoming a doctor. That was Papa’s dream, too,” Anisha said. “Now I don’t think my mom will be able to arrange money for medical studies.” – This article originally appeared in The New York Times