Thailand mass shooting: At least 31 people killed

At least 31 people were killed on Thursday in a mass shooting at a children’s day-care centre in a northeastern province of Thailand, police said.

The fatalities included 22 children among 34 killed overall at in Nong Bua Lamph, a local police official said on Thursday.

The official confirmed the gunman, an ex-police officer, killed his wife and child and himself during the massacre and said at least 12 people were injured in addition to the 34 casualties.

The rate of gun ownership in Thailand is high compared with some other countries in the region, but official figures do not include huge numbers of illegal weapons, many of which have been brought in across porous borders over the years from strife-torn neighbours.

Mass shootings are rare but in 2020, a soldier angry over a property deal gone sour killed at least 29 people and wounded 57 in a rampage that spanned four locations. — Reuters