A massive fire engulfed a high-rise office building in downtown Changsha, capital of China’s southern province of Hunan, on Friday afternoon, state media reported.

Dozens of storeys of the more than 200-metre tall (656-ft) China Telecom building “burned with great intensity”, sending thick smoke into the sky, state broadcaster CCTV said.

The fire has been put out, but casualty numbers are not known yet, it has been reported.

