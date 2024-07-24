Americas

Irish woman killed in Peru hit-and-run incident

Emily Colette Daly (36) died after she was struck by a bus in the coastal city of Trujillo

The Department of Foreign Affairs is assisting the family of an Irish woman who was killed in Peru
Ronan McGreevy
Wed Jul 24 2024 - 11:48

A Irish woman (36) has been killed in a hit-and-run incident in Peru.

Emily Colette Daly died after she was run over by a bus that failed to stop in the coastal city of Trujillo.

The incident in which she was crossing the street at about 4am, was caught on security camera. Seconds later she was hit by the bus that continued on.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the situation and is providing consular assistance to the family.

