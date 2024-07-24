Irish woman killed in Peru hit-and-run incident

The Department of Foreign Affairs is assisting the family of an Irish woman who was killed in Peru

A Irish woman (36) has been killed in a hit-and-run incident in Peru.

Emily Colette Daly died after she was run over by a bus that failed to stop in the coastal city of Trujillo.

The incident in which she was crossing the street at about 4am, was caught on security camera. Seconds later she was hit by the bus that continued on.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the situation and is providing consular assistance to the family.

