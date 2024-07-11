China ‘a decisive enabler’ of Russia’s war against Ukraine, says Nato in strong rebuke

The Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps march before a group photo featuring US president Joe Biden and Nato allies at the White House. Photograph: Tom Brenner/Getty Images

Nato leaders issued the alliance’s strongest language calling out China’s military support for Russia amid signs that Beijing is developing an attack drone for the conflict with Ukraine.

In a declaration issued on Wednesday night during its 75th anniversary summit in Washington, Nato described China as a “decisive enabler” of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The communique detailed China’s supply of dual-use materials such as weapons components, equipment and raw materials that are used in Russia’s defence sector.

The United States briefed Nato allies on China’s support before the summit as part of efforts to forge a shared concern over the growing defence partnership, according to sources.

The declaration said China poses “systemic challenges to Euro-Atlantic security,” including through cyber activities and disinformation as well as its development of counter-space capabilities”.

“We urge all countries not to provide any kind of assistance to Russia’s aggression. We condemn all those who are facilitating and thereby prolonging Russia’s war in Ukraine,” the alliance said in the communique.

Nato’s planned statement is full of “belligerent rhetoric” and the China-related content has provocations and lies, a spokesperson for the Chinese mission to the European Union said.

“As we all know, China is not the creator of the crisis in Ukraine,” the spokesperson said, according to a statement released by the Chinese mission to the EU on Thursday.

“The declaration of the Nato summit in Washington is full of Cold War mentality and belligerent rhetoric, and China-related content is full of provocations, lies, incitement and smears,” the spokesperson said in response to a reporter’s question.

US officials have said China is holding off directly providing weapons and artillery, something that would signal an unprecedented escalation and almost certainly trigger more forceful action – such as sanctions – against the world’s second-biggest economy.

Still, European capitals were alarmed by reports this month that Chinese and Russian companies were developing an attack drone similar to an Iranian model deployed in Ukraine, Bloomberg reported earlier.

The push from Nato shows a growing consensus between the US and its partners that Beijing represents a threat not just in Asia, but also to European security through its support for Russia. In recent years, European capitals from Berlin to London, Prague and Vilnius have hardened their stance on China.

Beijing put forward a 12-point paper more than a year ago that set out general principles for ending the war but did not get into specifics. It received a lukewarm reception at the time in both Russia and Ukraine.

For its part, China has repeatedly lashed out at Nato criticisms and has warned against its expansion into the Asia-Pacific region. – Agencies