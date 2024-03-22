Moscow attack: ‘Forty dead and 100 injured’ as gunmen storm venue on outskirts of city

Emergency services near the burning Crocus City Hall concert hall following the shooting incident in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, on Friday. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

Forty people are dead and more than 100 others are wounded following shooting attacks at Crocus City Hall outside Moscow on Friday night, according to Russia’s Federal Security Service. According to IFX, up to five gunmen were involved in the attacks. Russia’s top investigative agency, the Investigative Committee, said that it was investigating the events as a terrorist attack, the Associated Press reported. The agency did not say who may be responsible for the attacks.

The gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons at people in the venue, video footage from the scene showed. It was not immediately clear who the gunmen were.

Russian news agencies said 50 ambulance crews had been sent to the scene.

Flames leapt into the sky and plumes of black smoke rose above the venue, video showed.

READ MORE

“A terrible tragedy occurred in the shopping centre Crocus City today,” Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

“I am sorry for the loved ones of the victims.”

Sobyanin said all necessary assistance would be provided to those injured during the incident.

A massive blaze is seen over the Crocus City Hall in Moscow on Friday. Photograph: Sergei Vedyashkin/Moscow News Agency via AP

Russian state news agencies said police and other emergency services had arrived at the scene. Some people were still inside the concert hall.

In one unverified video posted on social media, men with automatic weapons were shown firing repeatedly at screaming civilians, including women, who were cowering below what looked like an entrance sign to Crocus City Hall.

Other video footage showed a number of people lying motionless in pools of blood outside the hall. Reuters was unable to immediately verify the footage.

Another video showed the attackers shooting at people in the concert hall.

The US embassy in Russia warned earlier this month that “extremists” had imminent plans for an attack in Moscow.

It issued its warning several hours after Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB, said it had foiled an attack on a synagogue in Moscow by a cell of the militant Sunni Muslim group Islamic State. – Agencies