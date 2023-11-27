Israel-Hamas war: truce to be extended for two more days, says Qatar

Israel-Hamas war: Crowds welcome detainees released in exchange for Israeli hostages during ceasefire. Photograph: Wahaj Bani Moufleh/AFP/Getty Images

Israel and Hamas have agreed to extend their ceasefire for two more days past Monday, the Qatari government said.

The move brings the prospect of a longer halt to their deadliest and most destructive war and further exchanges of militant-held hostages for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

The announcement, made by Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majid Al Ansary in a post on X, came on the final day of the original four-day truce between the warring sides. A fourth swap of hostages for prisoners under that deal was expected later on Monday.

Qatar, along with the United States and Egypt, has been the key mediator in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Israel has said it would extend the ceasefire by one day for every 10 additional hostages released. After the Qatari announcement, Hamas confirmed it had agreed to a two-day extension “under the same terms”. The deal is contingent on Hamas handing over a new list of 20 names by 10pm Irish time.

But Israel says it remains committed to crushing Hamas’s military capabilities and ending its 16-year rule over Gaza after its October 7th attack into southern Israel.

That would probably mean expanding a ground offensive from devastated northern Gaza to the south, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have crammed into United Nations shelters, and where dire conditions persist despite the increased delivery of aid under the truce.

Israel will resume its operations with “full force” as soon as the current deal expires if Hamas does not agree to further hostage releases, with the goal of eliminating the group and freeing the rest of the captives, government spokesperson Eylon Levy told reporters on Monday.

So far, 58 hostages have been released during the current truce, including 39 Israelis.

Before the truce, four hostages were freed, another rescued and two were found dead inside Gaza.

Earlier, Hamas was reported to be seeking a four-day extension while Israel wanted day-by-day extensions.

An Israeli official reiterated Israel’s position that it would agree to an extra day of truce for the release of each group of 10 hostages. In exchange, three times the number of Palestinian prisoners would be released each time. The limit would be five days, the official added.

The truce agreed last week was the first halt in fighting in the seven weeks since Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking about 240 hostages back into Gaza.

In response to that attack, Israel has bombarded the enclave and mounted a ground offensive in the north. Some 14,800 Palestinians have been killed, Gaza health authorities say, and hundreds of thousands displaced.

Wide areas of the Hamas-ruled enclave have been flattened by Israeli air strikes and artillery bombardments, and a humanitarian crisis has unfolded as supplies of food, fuel, drinking water and medicine run out.

On Sunday, Hamas freed 17 people, including a four-year-old Israeli-American girl, bringing the total number the militant group has released since Friday to 58, including foreigners. Israel freed 39 teenage Palestinian prisoners on Sunday, taking the total number of Palestinians freed under the truce to 117.

Under the terms of the current deal, Hamas is due to release a total of 50 Israeli women and children held hostage in Gaza. There is no limit in the deal on the number of foreigners it can release.

An Israeli Government spokesperson said the total number of hostages still held in Gaza on Monday was 184, including 14 foreigners and 80 Israelis with dual nationality.

Palestinians in Gaza said on Monday they were praying for an extension of the truce. Some were visiting homes reduced to rubble by weeks of intensive Israeli bombardment, while others queued for flour and other essential aid being delivered by the United Nations’ relief agency UNRWA.

UNRWA was awaiting Israeli clearance on Monday to send aid trucks and ambulances into northern Gaza.

“Too many people have lost their lives, too many people have lost their houses, so we welcome this ceasefire. We hope that this ceasefire is extended,” Thomas White, the director of UNRWA affairs, told Reuters.

Palestinians gave the freed prisoners a jubilant reception in Ramallah, according to Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Omar Abdullah Al Hajj (17), released on Sunday, told Reuters he had been kept in the dark about what was happening in the outside world.

“We were 11 people crammed into a single room where usually there are six. There was never enough food and I was never told how long I was going to stay,” he said.

“I can’t believe I’m free now but my joy is incomplete because we still have our brothers who remain in prison,” said Al Hajj.

Israel’s justice ministry accused him of belonging to the Islamic Jihad militant group and posing a security threat which it did not specify.

People cheer as helicopter with Israeli hostages released earlier by Hamas lands at medical centre. Photogrpah: Alexi J Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Speaking at a conference in Barcelona on the Gaza crisis, Mr Borrell said the Palestinian Authority (PA) – which runs the occupied West Bank – should regain control of Gaza from Hamas as it offered a “better” alternative.

The EU, the United States, Britain and others classify Hamas as a terrorist organisation.

Mr Borrell also urged Israel not to “recolonise Gaza”, saying that the creation of a Palestinian state in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza was the best guarantee of Israel’s peace and security.

Jordan’s foreign minister Ayman Safadi told the same conference that the events in Gaza were within the realm of the legal definition of genocide, and called for an end to all killings and displacements of people in Gaza.

Israel says it is acting in self-defence against a foe bent on its destruction. – Reuters, Associated Press

