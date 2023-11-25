US First Lady Jill Biden delivers after receiving the White House Christmas Tree this week. The tree is an 18.5 foot fraser fir from Fleetwood, North Carolina, which will stand in the Blue Room of the White House. Photograph: Michael Reynolds/EPA/Shutterstock

I think I saw my first Christmas tree this year a couple of days before Halloween.

It was a thin, yellow-coloured, artificial affair with a few pieces of red tinsel draped around it in the lobby of a commercial premises in a town in North Carolina. It wasn’t the most festive of decorations.

However as the holiday season – as it is known here – approaches, far-more impressive Christmas trees arrived in Washington in recent days.

Earlier this week, first lady Jill Biden received the official White House tree. The 5.6 metre fir, which was grown in North Carolina, will stand in the Blue Room in the building.

Next week, the US national Christmas tree, which is traditionally located near the White House in Washington, will be illuminated in a ceremony which can trace its roots back to president Calvin Coolidge 100 years ago. On Christmas Eve in 1923 he turned on the lights on a 48-foot Balsam fir from Vermont decorated with 2,500 red, white, and green electric bulbs.

With the big Thanksgiving holiday now out of the way in the US, attention will turn quickly to Christmas.

In a number of locations close to Washington, several Christmas tree markets were due to open this weekend.

But in recent days there have been reports that there could be a shortage of trees this year – although experts advise that if people shop around they should be able to find one.

Given that it can take eight to 10 years to grow Christmas trees to regular height for sale, the impact of the reduction in planting levels in parts of the United States in years gone by is being felt now

The story of potential shortages appeared to stem from announcements from some outlets that they would not have sufficient stock for the Christmas period.

At the Shamrock Christmas Tree Farm in Mattituck in New York – where traditionally thousands of people would come to buy their trees – a sign on its website says that “due to unexpected circumstances” it would not be operating its usual business this year.

Owner Joe Shipman told various media outlets that “the Fraser fir, the most popular Christmas tree, is not there in enough quantity, and this is true for everyone in the retail Christmas tree market.”

He said that in the United States there had been a slowdown in planting of the Fraser fir several years ago, with landowners selling up or moving into other areas of business.

Given that it can take eight to 10 years to grow Christmas trees to regular height for sale, the impact of the reduction in planting levels in parts of the United States in years gone by is being felt now.

Shipman also maintained that supplies of Christmas trees from Canada were hit by the large wildfires that have hit that country in recent times.

In the United States, the Christmas tree industry has its own trade association. Every year for nearly six decades, its members have presented the official tree to the White House for display in the blue room.

I asked the organisation this week in the light of the impact of climate change or alternative land use, whether Americans would have sufficient trees for Christmas this year.

The National Christmas Tree Association warned that supply in the United States would be tight, as it said it had been since 2016. However, it believed that ultimately demand could be met.

But it also suggested that people might have to opt for a different type of tree this year.

‘Because supplies are tight, you may need to look in different places to find a real tree. You should also be open to trying different types of trees’ — Statement from the US National Christmas Tree Association

Naturally the association sought to promote real Christmas trees over a plastic artificial version which, it suggested, would likely come from a factory in China.

“Real Christmas trees are grown on farms in the US and Canada and are natural and fully recyclable – easily the best choice for the environment. However, the supply of farm-grown trees will remain tight again for the 2023 Christmas season.”

The National Christmas Tree Association said some locations would sell out of stock quite quickly.

But it said there would be sufficient inventory for everyone who wanted one to obtain a real Christmas tree.

It also urged that customers should show flexibility when going out to buy their tree this year.

“Because supplies are tight, you may need to look in different places to find a real tree. You should also be open to trying different types of trees. There are many beautiful varieties of Christmas trees. There will be one that is just right for you and your family.”