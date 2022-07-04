Motive for Copenhagen shooting probably not terror-related, say police

A 22-year-old man who has been charged with killing three people and wounding several others at a shopping centre in Denmark on Sunday will be remanded in custody for 24 days, Copenhagen police said in a tweet on Monday.

Danish police believe the shooting at the shopping centre was not terror-related.

The gunman acted alone and appears to have selected his victims at random, they said on Monday.

Copenhagen chief police inspector Soren Thomassen said the victims — a 17-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl, both Danes, and 47-year-old Russian man — were killed when the gunman opened fire on Sunday afternoon in the Field’s shopping centre, one of Scandinavia’s biggest.

Four others — two Danish and two Swedish citizens — were treated for gunshot wounds and are in a critical but stable condition, Mr Thomassen said.

Several other people received minor injuries as they fled, he added.

“There is nothing in our investigation, or the documents we have reviewed, or the things we have found, or the witnesses’ statements we have got, that can substantiate that this is an act of terrorism,” Mr Thomassen said.

Police said they seized a rifle from the suspect who also carried a knife.

“We also know that he has had access to a gun,” said Mr Thomassen, adding: “I will not comment further on it now.”

He confirmed that the suspect was known to mental health services but provided no further information.

A woman and children flee the Field’s shopping centre in Copenhagen on Sunday. Photograph: Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix via AP

Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen said the attack had changed “our beautiful and usually so safe capital was changed in a split second”.

“Denmark was hit by a cruel attack on Sunday night,” she added.

The Danish royal family said their “thoughts and deepest sympathy are with the victims and their relatives and all those affected by the tragedy”.

They cancelled a planned reception on Sunday evening to celebrate this year’s Tour de France opening route through Denmark.

The shooting caused the cancellation, too, of a nearby concert by British singer Harry Styles; many concertgoers had been in the adjacent shopping centre before the gig.

“We thought at first people were running because they had seen Harry Styles, then we understood that it was people in panic,” said Cassandra, a young fan, to DR television. “Then we ran for our lives.”

Harry Styles said on Twitter he was “heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city”.

Emergency services personnel direct people as they run from the shopping centre. Photograph: Olafur Steinar Gestsson /Ritzau Scanpix via AP

“I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting,” he said. “I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other.”

Witnesses quoted by the Danish media described how the suspect had tried to trick people by saying his weapon was a fake one, to get them to approach. — Additional reporting: AP