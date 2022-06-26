G7 leaders near to deal on Russian oil price cap

US president Joe Biden delivers an address at the G7 in Germany, flanked by summit colleagues. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Getty Images

G7 leaders meeting in Bavaria are close to a deal on a Russian oil price cap which comes after US president Joe Biden condemned Sunday’s rocket attack on Kyiv as “more of their barbarism”.

Even before leaders arrived in Schloss Elmau in the Bavarian Alps it was clear that the agenda for this year’s meeting would be dominated by events in Ukraine, the spiralling cost of living and growing energy insecurity. As host, German chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was “very, very” confident the meeting would send out a signal of unity from western democracies.

“[Russian president Vladimir] Putin did not reckon with this, it is still giving him a headache, this international support for Ukraine,” said Mr Scholz after the first working session. “With the rocket attacks in Kyiv ... we can see that it is right that we stand together.”

After Berlin’s backing of EU candidate status for Ukraine dispelled some tensions over the pace of its arms deliveries to Kyiv, Mr Biden complemented the chancellor for his “great impact on the rest of Europe to move, particularly relating to Ukraine”.

“Putin was counting on from the beginning that Nato and the G7 would splinter, but we haven’t and we’re not going to,” added Mr Biden at a bilateral meeting.

Ahead of Monday’s videolink address by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, G7 participants backed extending international sanctions still further with a ban on the import of Russian gold, earning about $15 billion annually.

“We need to starve the Putin regime of its funding,” said UK prime minister Boris Johnson.

Announcing further aid for Ukraine after a bilateral meeting with French president Emmanuel Macron, Mr Johnson conceded that, four months into the war, there was a growing risk of compassion “fatigue”.

The focus in Elmau now remains on Russian energy exports, worth $1 billion a day, amid fears of a squeeze on supply and heightened concerns of social unrest and industrial disaster once winter comes.

Sanctions regimes

While French officials on Sunday backed a US proposal for a price cap on oil, senior German officials were more cautious about finding a system that works with the disparate sanctions regimes of the G7 nations without causing unintended blowback.

“This is not a trivial concern ... but things are moving in the right direction,” added the official.

Under the plan, EU member states would allow export and insurance on Russian oil exports only if a guaranteed maximum price is available for customers.

European council president Charles Michel said that securing EU member state backing for such a plan would be tricky and would depend on the detail.

“We want to make sure that ... the goal is to target Russia and not make our life more difficult and more complex,” he said.

The G7 leaders will on Monday and Tuesday discuss food security and climate concerns with guests from Argentina, Indonesia, India, South Africa and Senegal.

After its first visit in 2015, the G7′s return to Bavaria has been met with protest and frustration. On Sunday afternoon some 800 protesters marched in 30-degree temperatures in the resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, the summit’s logistical heart.

“For most of us we’re here to protest against imperialism and unfair climate policies,” said protester Buhari Lehbib.

At a cost of €170 million for three days, including countless hours of police overtime, locals say they are exhausted after months of disruption.

Local businessman Oliver Deby was forced to cancel children’s ice hockey summer camps after learning the local ice rink, requisitioned by G7 organisers in February, will remain closed until August.

“These events are simply out of proportion, they should meet elsewhere,” he said. Plastered in large orange letters on his shop window: “S**t G7, thanks for nothing.”