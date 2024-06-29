Luas services disrupted after ‘reckless motorist’ left van on tracks

A crane lifts the van off the tracks near the Blackhorse Luas stop. Photograph: Luas

Tram services on the Luas Red Line in Dublin were disrupted on Saturday evening, after a van was driven on to the tram tracks near the Blackhorse stop. The driver of the van failed to remain at the scene but no one was injured.

Services were suspended for several hours as a result of the incident, on an evening where thousands of people were in Dublin city attending multiple gigs and events.

In an update on its website shortly after 10.40pm, Luas said: “Earlier tonight a reckless motorist embedded their car on the Luas track, at a cross over section, on the Luas Red Line, close to Blackhorse Stop.

“Tow truck companies, Luas technicians and An Garda Síochána went to the site. Following inspection the car had to be removed by a crane and the overhead power in this area had to be de-energised for a period of time.”

Services were suspended for a time but trams started running after the vehicle was removed from tracks.

Trams were running on the Red Line between The Point and Tallaght/Saggart with significant delays late on Saturday night, at a time when thousands were expected to use the service as gigs and events across the city ended.

In a statement on Saturday night, An Garda Síochána said: “Gardaí attended the scene of a road traffic incident involving a van, which became lodged on the Luas tram line at Blackhorse, Inchicore, Dublin 8, this evening, Saturday 29th June 2024, at approximately 7.10pm. The Luas line was temporarily closed and has since reopened.

“The driver of the car failed to remain at the scene. No injuries were reported at the time. Investigations are ongoing.”

Green Line services were unaffected by the incident.

The Luas celebrates 20 years since its first public tram services on Sunday.

