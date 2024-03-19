Man (40s) killed in crash on M11 at Arklow, Co Wicklow

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A man (40s) has been killed in a crash in Co Wicklow.

The deceased was the driver of a truck, the sole vehicle involved in the incident. Gardaí remained at the scene and appealed for witnesses to make contact on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency services responded following the incident which took place at junction 19 on the M11 at Arklow at approximately 1:45pm.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene where his body remained afterwards.

Gardaí said the southbound lane of the M11 was subsequently closed and local diversions had been put in place. Forensic collision investigators were due to conduct an examination of the road.

Motorists travelling on the M11 between 1.15pm and 2pm who may have camera footage have been asked to come forward.

Anyone with any information can contact Wicklow Garda station on (0404) 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any station.