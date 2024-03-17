Limerick to Ennis rail line to shut from Monday due to flooding

The Limerick to Ennis rail line will be shut down from Monday due to flooding. Photograph: Eric Luke

The Limerick to Ennis rail line will be shut down from Monday due to flooding on the line, Iarnród Éireann said.

Flood waters have risen significantly at Ballycar on the Limerick to Ennis railway line in recent days, and as a result Iarnród Éireann plans to suspend services until further notice. Bus transfers will replace rail services on the Limerick and Ennis line and on that section of the Limerick to Galway line.

The line is expected to remain closed “for many weeks”, Iarnród Éireann said.

“While this is the first time in four years that the line has closed due to flooding, the railway track at Ballycar Lough has flooded on a number of occasions in recent years. The flooding occurs due to the cumulative affect of rainfall and the slow drainage associated within Ballycar’s geological and hydrogeological environment. As a result the line is expected to be closed for many weeks,” it said.

“Iarnród Éireann will monitor flood levels which are continuing to rise, and advise customers on likely service restoration dates when flood levels begin to recede.”

An engineering study commissioned by Iarnród Éireann in 2020 recommended a €16.7 million drainage solution to the flooding problem. “The report has been issued to the relevant State department and agencies for their consideration. When a funding source is identified this will permit the project to progress with the steps involved, including the appointment of a consultant and the progression of the project through preliminary and detailed design,” Iarnród Éireann said.