Man dies in crash near Red Cow on Dublin’s Naas Road

The man’s death brings to 166 the number of fatalities on the roads of the Republic since the start of last year. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A man has died in a road traffic crash overnight on the N7 Naas Road in Dublin. The man, who was in his 20s, was getting out of a car when he was struck by another vehicle.

Gardaí arrested a man, in his 20s, at the scene of the crash. He is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in south Dublin.

The man’s death brings to 166 the number of fatalities on the roads of the Republic since the start of last year, surpassing total road deaths in all of last year.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene at the Red Cow about 12.20am on Sunday and the crash site was sealed off. The victim’s remains were taken to Dublin City Mortuary for a postmortem examination as part of the investigation into his death.

READ MORE

The driver of the car the victim was alighting from when he was killed, also a man in his 20s, was taken to Tallaght University Hospital, while the a male passenger in the second vehicle was taken to St James’s Hospital. It is understood neither of the men sustained life-threatening injuries.

“The scene was held and forensic collision investigators have conducted an examination,” the Garda said in a statement. “Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.”

Any road users, especially those recording dashcam or other footage, who were travelling on the Naas Road or the Red Cow area between might midnight and 12.45am on Sunday are asked to contact the investigating team.

They can be reached at Clondalkin Garda station on (01) 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.