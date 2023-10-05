Five-vehicle crash on M50 leads to severe delays in south Dublin

Traffic is also building up on alterative routes as motorists seek to divert before the crash. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Severe traffic delays are being experienced in south Dublin due to the closure of the four northbound lanes of the M50.

The lanes were closed following a five-vehicle crash. Emergency services are at the scene and vehicles are being removed.

The motorway is closed northbound from Junction 13, which is in the Sandyford area.

Dublin Fire Brigade posted a map of the crash location which is immediately south of Marlay Park between junctions 12 and 13. The brigade advised motorists of “severe delays on approach”.

#M50



J13 Dundrum Northbound on @m50dublin, temporary closure in place as we deal with a five vehicle road traffic collision



🚦 Severe delays on approach@LiveDrive @TIITraffic @DCCTraffic pic.twitter.com/o7rUIAP75t — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) October 5, 2023

Traffic is also building up on alterative routes as motorists seek to divert before the crash.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland’s (TII’s) traffic control centre tweeted: “Heavy congestion on M50 after [south of] J13 Northbound due to the road being closed to facilitate emergency services.”

The tweet continued: “Traffic is being diverted at J13. Expect long delays!”

Transport Infrastructure Ireland also posted a picture of heavy traffic along a two lane slip road, parallel to the motorway, from Sandyford to the Dundrum junction.

An Garda Síochána said on Twitter that motorists were advised to avoid the area and take alternative routes as traffic is at a standstill.