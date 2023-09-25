Mayo coroner demands action on ‘notorious’ stretch of road where Ciaran Keating died in crash

Ciaran Keating, right, with his brother Ronan, died on the way to watch his son, Ruairi, play for Cork City FC. Photograph: Collins

A Mayo coroner has demanded action on what he described as “a notorious stretch of road” that has claimed more than a dozen lives, including that of Ciaran Keating, brother of singer Ronan Keating.

Mr Keating (57), a father of three who lived at Kilsallagh, Westport, was fatally injured in a two-vehicle road collision on the N5 near Swinford, Co Mayo, on July 15th.

His wife, Ann Marie, survived the crash. The couple were travelling to watch their son Ruairi playing in the League of Ireland for Cork City FC when the crash occurred.

An inquest into Ciaran Keating’s death was opened and adjourned on Monday by the coroner for Mayo, Patrick O’Connor.

After pathologist Dr Fadel Bennani recorded a verdict of death from multiple injuries, including multiple rib fractures and laceration of the lungs and liver, Mr O’Connor noted there had been more than a dozen fatal accidents on the 3km stretch over the years.

Mr O’Connor expressed disappointment that the recommendations of a 2020 road safety review had not been acted upon. He said there was little point in coroners having the power to make recommendations if they are not implemented.

Ciaran Keating’s son Colman and brother Gary represented the Keating family at the hearing.

The coroner adjourned the substantive hearing until December 18th. A Garda investigation into the crash is ongoing.