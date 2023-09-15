Woman (30s) in critical condition following serious road traffic collision in Cork

No injuries have been reported by the driver of the other vehicle. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a serious road traffic collision which has left a woman (30s) in a critical condition.

The crash occurred at about 10am on the R5886 Bandon to Dunmanway Road in the Murragh village area and involved a car and a lorry.

A woman (30s) was removed from the scene to Cork University Hospital with life threatening injuries. Her condition has been described as critical.

An Garda Síochána said it was liaising closely with the family of the critically injured driver, including family abroad.

No injuries have been reported by the driver of the other vehicle.

The road was closed for a technical examination by forensic collision investigators but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information or who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dashcam), and were travelling on the R586 Road, between Bandon and Dunmanway, this morning between 9:30am and 10:30am, is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bandon Garda station on 023 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.