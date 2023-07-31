Circle K apologises after ‘inadvertently’ filling petrol pumps with diesel in Kildare service station

Circle K has said up to 87 customers were affected by the mix-up at the pumps. Photograph: file picture

Service station operator Circle K has apologised after petrol pumps in one of its stations on the N7 were “inadvertently” filled with diesel, leading up to 87 customers to fill their tanks with the wrong fuel as a result.

The mix-up occurred at Circle K’s Kill North Service Station, located along the northbound lane of the N7, near Naas, Co Kildare, for several hours on Saturday.

In a statement, Circle K said “all petrol pumps at this service station were impacted by an isolated incident, where diesel was inadvertently delivered into a petrol underground storage tank”.

Nearly 90 customers were affected by the wrong fuel being in petrol pumps between 2pm and 7pm on Saturday, before the problem was identified, the company said.

“Having reviewed CCTV and sales data, we know up to 87 customers may have been impacted by this issue,” it said.

“As soon as the issue became apparent, petrol pumps at the forecourt were immediately closed and Circle K launched an investigation to establish how this occurred,” the statement said.

“The issue at the site has since been resolved, with all pumps at the forecourt now operating normally,” it said.

The company said the problem had been an “isolated incident” and said it wished to apologise to all motorists affected by the error.

“We are ready to assist impacted customers to resolve any issues as quickly as possible and would like to assure them that we will assist them with any potential claim,” the statement said.

The company said it had set up a “dedicated customer hotline” for motorists who believe they may have been affected, to help them rectify any problems with their vehicles as a result of the mix-up.