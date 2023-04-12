Biden visit to bring Dublin city centre to a halt on Thursday

President Joe Biden will visit Dublin on Thursday and the city centre will be largely blocked off to all traffic.

Mr Biden will address the Houses of the Oireachtas on Thursday afternoon at 3.45pm and will being doing a private event afterwards, the details which have yet to be revealed.

Although he is not doing any public events, there will be a raft of road closures which will make it difficult for any motorists driving into the city centre.

The US president will arrive into Dublin Airport on Thursday afternoon. Normal operations will continue at Dublin Airport at all times, however members of the public, travelling through the airport should allow additional time to arrive at the airport due to possible additional security patrols around the perimeter.

The Phoenix Park will be closed to traffic from 5pm on Wednesday to 5pm on Thursday evening while Mr Biden visits the US ambassador’s residence and President Michael D Higgins.

The area around Kildare Street including Molesworth Street, Merrion Street, Merrion Square and Fitzwilliam Square will be closed from 7pm on Wednesday to 7pm on Thursday.

Earlsfort Terrace is closed to traffic until Saturday. There is pedestrian access to businesses on Earlsfort Terrace via Hatch Street only.

A bus carrying gardaí in Dublin city on Tuesday as preparations conditions for the US president's visit. Photograph Nick Bradshaw

President Biden will depart Dublin Airport on Friday afternoon for Ireland West Airport. Again, normal operations will continue at Dublin Airport at all times but members of the public, travelling through Dublin Airport at this time, should allow additional time to arrive at the airport due to possible additional security patrols in the vicinity of Dublin Airport, gardaí said.

In an advice notice to members of the public, An Garda Síochána said the nature and scale of its policing and security operation “continues to be proportionate to the need to protect everyone’s safety”.

“We would ask members of the public to heed the advice and instructions of Gardaí and we thank them for their continuing co-operation.

“An Garda Síochána reminds members of the public that the operation of Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS/ Drone) is prohibited within 5km of any Airport, over urban areas, over crowds and in other restricted areas. Non-compliance is a criminal offence,” it continued in a statement.

“An Garda Síochána has and continues to liaise with business and local residents in the key locations and will continue to communicate directly with them during the visit.

“An Garda Síochána continues to engage with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and public transport providers to minimise disruption to the public transport network.

“Operational plans are subject to change for security and operational reasons.”

Gardaí listed more than 40 locations at which parking is prohibited until Saturday, noting many of them already had daily parking restrictions. These are:

Bride Street

Canal Road

Castle Street

Christchurch Place

College Green

College Street

Cork Hill

Cork Street

Conyngham Road

Cuffe Street

Dean Street

Dolphins Barn

Dolphins Barn Street

Dolphin Road

Ely Place

Fitzwilliam Lane

Fitzwilliam Place

Fitzwilliam Street Lower

Grand Parade

Grove Road

Hume Street

Hatch Street Lower*

Kevin Street Lower

Kevin Street Upper

Kildare Street

Leeson Street Lower

Leinster Street South

Lincoln Street South

Lord Edward Street

Merrion Row

Merrion Square South

Merrion Square West

Merrion Street Upper

Molesworth Street

Nicholas Street

Parnell Road

Patrick Street

Setanta Place

Ship Street

South Circular Road

St Luke’s Avenue

St. Stephen’s Green

Suir Road

Werburgh Street

Westland Row

Regarding Hatch Street Lower, gardaí say limited provision will be made for disabled drivers who are attending the National Concert Hall (NCH), and application should be made in advance to the NCH for a permit.